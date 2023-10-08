Union’s Jack McGlynn and Nathan Harriel invited to U.S. Olympic team training camp

Union midfielder Jack McGlynn, defender Nathan Harriel, and alumnus Paxten Aaronson were among 23 players called up to a U.S. under-23 men’s national team training camp Sunday, a gathering that will start the countdown to next year’s Olympics.

Along with the camp in Phoenix, the squad will host a round-robin of games with Mexico and Japan’s under-23s in the city. The U.S.-Japan game, set for Oct. 17, will be broadcast on U.S. Soccer’s digital platforms.

While the women’s Olympic tournament is a senior-level event, the men’s tournament is an under-23 event — except for three over-age players per team to help draw fans. The competition for roster spots is thus pretty fierce.

Aaronson, who now plays for Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, and McGlynn have long been seen as leading candidates to make the Olympic team. Harriel is a relatively new entrant in the race, but his good defensive play at right back for the Union this year — and his clutch spot starts as a left back — raised his stock.

There was no room for Quinn Sullivan, who has moved up the Union’s attacking depth chart in recent weeks, or loaned-out centerback Brandan Craig. They were teammates with McGlynn and Aaronson on the U.S. under-20 team that qualified the Americans for the Olympics last year, ending the men’s program’s 16-year drought. All four players had big roles.

(One can only wonder what would have happened if the Union hadn’t loaned Craig to Austin, and the Union might well be wondering. Craig has yet to play a second for Austin, and the loan deal had no right for the Union to recall him early.)

The roster has some pretty big names on it for the age group, including Aaronson. The defense includes right back Bryan Reynolds of Belgium’s Westerlo, and formerly of Italy’s Roma; midfielders Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann of Italy’s Venezia; and winger Taylor Booth of the Netherlands’ Utrecht.

Marquee prospects from MLS beyond McGlynn include Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady and midfielder Brian Gutierrez, and Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi — who has American and Argentine nationality, and is being hotly pursued by both countries. Lionel Messi has even been involved in the recruiting.

Finally, there’s a terrific individual story in FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo. He was born in a refugee camp in western Tanzania, and the International Rescue Committee helped his family move to Abilene, Texas, when he was 14. He had played soccer in the refugee camp, joined his new high school’s soccer team, and in 2020 went to an open tryout after his older brother encouraged him.

Then 19, Kamungo played well enough to earn a contract with Dallas’ reserve team, and he made his way up the ranks. Now 21, Kamungo debuted for Dallas’ first team late last year. He has played 21 games at the top level, with six goals and three assists.

“Even when I came to FC Dallas, I just never thought that one day I’ll become U.S. national team player, or just play for U.S. national team,” he told FC Dallas’ website. “All this stuff happening right now is just such a big dream, and I’ll remember it for my whole life.”

Who knows if he’ll make the Olympic team in the end, given the roster complications. But just reaching this point is an achievement to celebrate.

U.S. under-23 men’s Olympic training camp roster

Goalkeepers (3): Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire), John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Defenders (6): Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Union), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo, Belgium), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City, England), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

Midfielders (7): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia, Italy), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (7): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Taylor Booth (Utrecht, Netherlands), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig, Germany), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis City)