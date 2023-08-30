Mark McKenzie returns to the USMNT for September games

Though the opponents are relatively minor, U.S. men’s soccer team manager Gregg Berhalter has called in his major players for his first games back in charge of the program.

Hershey’s Christian Pulisic, Medford’s Brenden Aaronson, and fellow attacking stars Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah, and Folarin Balogun are all among the 24 players on the squad for games against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 and Oman on Sept. 12.

The defense includes Matt Turner, Antonee Robinson, and Mark McKenzie of Bear, Del., who got his first call-up since late March. McKenzie was left out of the Nations League final four and Gold Cup rosters, the marquee events of the year so far.

There are two notable newcomers. The highest-profile is midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, an Inter Miami academy product, now a teammate of Lionel Messi, and the son of Argentine parents. Cremaschi, 18, has been part of the U.S. under-19 team and Argentina’s under-20 team. Messi has joined the latter’s recruiting effort, and the senior U.S. invitation is a loud countermove.

Playing in these games wouldn’t tie him to the U.S., because they’re just friendlies. But if he does play, it will be notable.

Left back Kristoffer Lund was born to a Danish father and American mother, grew up playing for Denmark’s youth teams, and has filed a change of nationality application to play for the United States. He plays for Italian second-division club Palermo, and if he’s good enough to stick, he’ll be welcome depth.

A long list of injured absentees includes captain Tyler Adams, Downingtown’s Zack Steffen, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, and Walker Zimmerman.

Lowly opponents

Why are Uzbekistan and Oman the opponents? Because there were barely any better options. Europe’s nations have qualifiers for next summer’s European Championship, Africa has qualifying for this winter’s Cup of Nations, and South America has the start of its qualifying marathon for the 2026 World Cup.

Traditional Asian powers Japan and South Korea are playing friendlies in Europe, and Australia is playing Mexico at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium on the same night as U.S.-Uzbekistan. Canada was available, but the U.S. has seen enough of the Canucks for a while — and the Canadian federation is in turmoil.

This year’s biggest games of all are yet to come. Next month, the Americans will host two big-time opponents: Germany in East Hartford, Conn., and Ghana in Nashville. November will bring a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series that will also serve as qualifying for next year’s Copa América tournament that the U.S. is hosting. (Though it’s the host, it agreed to qualify because it’s officially guest-hosting South America’s event.)

The Nations League opponent will be determined by qualifying games among lesser nations played this month and next month. The U.S. earned a bye to the quarterfinals by reaching the previous tournament’s semis.

Same as the old boss?

Berhalter hasn’t been on the U.S. bench since last fall’s World Cup. His contract expired at the end of the year, and the final months of his tenure were consumed by the scandal over his broken relationship with Gio Reyna and parents Claudio and Danielle. He was officially rehired in June.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Berhalter admitted that while he has spoken with many U.S. players since regaining the job, he hasn’t spoken with Gio yet. And when asked whether he could repair ties with the parents, who’ve been close with Berhalter and his wife for decades, he answered after a long pause: “I don’t think that’s a subject I’m comfortable talking about.”

There will undoubtedly be a lot of noise around Berhalter’s return, whether from scandal-seekers or fans who didn’t want him back for on-the-field reasons. But it’s no longer questionable that a lot of players backed his return. The best way to put the controversy in the past is to get back to work, and get results.

USMNT roster for September games

Goalkeepers (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders (9): Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg, Germany), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Forwards (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, France), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Tim Weah (Juventus, Italy)

The USMNT’s autumn schedule

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Uzbekistan at St. Louis, 5:30 p.m. (TNT, Telemundo 62, Universo, Peacock)

Tuesday, Sept. 12: vs. Oman at St. Paul, Minn., 8:30 p.m. (TNT, Universo, Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Germany at East Hartford, Conn., 3 p.m. (Telemundo 62, Peacock, English broadcast TBD)

Tuesday, Oct. 17: vs. Ghana at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Universo, Peacock, English broadcast TBD)

Thursday, Nov. 16: vs. opponent TBD at Austin, Texas, Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal first leg, 8:30 p.m. (TNT, Universo, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 20 or Tuesday, Nov. 21: at opponent TBD, Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg, time TBD (broadcast TBD)

