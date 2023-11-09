Brothers Brenden and Paxten Aaronson called up by USMNT for first time together

Medford’s Brenden and Paxten Aaronson have been called up to the senior U.S. men’s national team at the same time for the first time in their careers, a historic achievement for the family and the Philadelphia soccer scene.

The brothers are among 24 players on the squad for this month’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series against Trinidad & Tobago, to be played Nov. 16 in Austin, Texas and Nov. 20 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The games also double as qualifying for next year’s marquee Copa América that the U.S. will guest-host, with all 10 South American national teams joining six from North and Central America. Though the U.S. is hosting, as part of the deal with South America’s confederation it agreed to qualify like the rest of its regional brethren.

(We still don’t know which cities will host games, by the way, a subject of growing annoyance across American soccer circles.)

Should the U.S. win this series as expected, it will qualify for the Copa América. The series loser will be drawn against a loser of the other quarterfinals: Costa Rica-Panama, Jamaica-Canada (which could be a great matchup), and Honduras-Mexico.

Both Aaronsons have played for the senior U.S. squad before. Brenden, 23, has done so 36 times; Paxten, 20, has done so once. Last Saturday, they played against each other as professionals for the first time when Brenden’s Union Berlin met Paxten’s Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany’s Bundesliga.

They are the ninth set of brothers to play for the U.S. men, a history that dates back to 1925. The first duo, Archie and Tommy Stark, has a tie to one of the Philadelphia region’s most famous soccer teams: Archie played for Bethlehem Steel from 1924-30, helping the team win its fifth U.S. Open Cup title in 1926.

Bethlehem is still the joint-record holder for the most Open Cups won by any club, along with Maccabee Los Angeles of the 1970s and 80s.

Unfortunately, the good news stops there for the U.S. men. Star attackers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are both out injured. Pulisic tweaked a hamstring in the final seconds of AC Milan’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, and Weah has been dealing with a thigh issue for a few weeks.

Alex Zendejas, who’s been in strong form with Mexico’s Club América, and Wolfsburg’s Kevin Paredes are among the players called in to step up. Paxten Aaronson could also see minutes off the bench if Gio Reyna is shifted from central midfield to the wing.

Defensive midfielder and captain Tyler Adams remains out with a long-term hamstring injury, and Bear, Del.-born centerback Mark McKenzie again did not make the cut.

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter will address the injuries and surely more at a news conference later today.

USMNT roster vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders (8): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim, Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Forwards (5): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, France), Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Alex Zendejas (Club América, Mexico)

U.S.-Trinidad Concacaf Nations League schedule

Nov. 16: at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas, 9 p.m. (TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock)

Nov. 20: at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 7 p.m. (TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock)

