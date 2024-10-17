The USWNT’s first squad since winning Olympic gold has a lot of fresh names

Two months after the U.S. women’s soccer team won Olympic gold, the program has started its turn toward the next FIFA World Cup in 2027.

On Thursday, head coach Emma Hayes announced a 26-player squad for a trio of games this month, the Americans’ first since the title run. There’s a healthy number of fresh names on the list, including six who haven’t played for the senior team before.

The big one to know is Yazmeen Ryan, an attacking midfielder for Gotham FC who’s in her fourth year as a pro. Fans who follow the NWSL know Ryan well, because the 24-year-old won championships with the Portland Thorns in 2022 and Gotham last year. But she’s been underrated in a league with playmaking stars, including Gotham teammate Rose Lavelle and U.S. rising star Jaedyn Shaw. This is a nice reward.

The other first-time call-ups are left back Alyssa Malonson and forward Emma Sears. Malonson, 25, has played 20 games for expansion team Bay FC this year, and you can never have too many left back prospects. Sears is a promising rookie winger with Racing Louisville and a native of New Brunswick, N.J.

Coincidentally, the U.S. will play the last of its three games this month in Louisville, against Argentina on Oct. 30. The first two games are against Iceland, next Thursday in Austin, Texas, and Oct. 27 in Nashville.

Welcome back

Three players have been on U.S. squads before, but not seen the field: centerback Eva Gaetino, centerback Emily Sams, and defensive midfielder Hal Hershfelt, the last two of whom were on this year’s Olympic team.

Three players return for the first time in a while. The most notable is attacking midfielder Ashley Sanchez, who’s back for the first time since last October, and will hope for her first appearance since the October before then. A year after making the World Cup squad but not playing, she has five goals and four assists this season with the North Carolina Courage.

Another World Cup team reserve, Alyssa Thompson, earned her first call-up since playing in last December’s friendlies for her recent run of form with Angel City FC. Right back Hailie Mace earned her first callup since January 2023 for a strong year with the Kansas City Current and could earn her first cap since November 2022.

Two players who narrowly missed out on the Olympics because of injuries are on this squad, and seem likely to play. Shaw went to France but suffered a muscle injury right before the tournament started while central midfielder Olivia Moultrie missed her shot because of a knee injury suffered in June.

The rest of the squad is comprised of returning Olympians, including star goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Emily Fox and Naomi Girma, midfielders Lindsey Horan and Lavelle, and forwards Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, and Lynn Williams.

Smith’s inclusion is a bit controversial because she hasn’t played since mid-September due to an ankle injury. The belief is she’s close enough to returning that Hayes felt able to call her up. It will be interesting to see if she plays when the Thorns visit Louisville on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ION).

Big names not included

Three Olympians are out injured: centerback Tierna Davidson (precautionary), attacking midfielder Croix Bethune (meniscus, done for the year), and forward Trinity Rodman (back spasms). Another veteran, Crystal Dunn, wasn’t called up due to previous personal commitments (which might’ve helped with the invitation to Malonson).

Hayes’ biggest omission by choice is definitely Catarina Macario. The versatile forward missed the Olympics because of a knee issue and has returned to playing for her club, England’s Chelsea, but has only played limited minutes.

That includes being held out of Thursday’s Champions League game at Dutch club FC Twente, but Chelsea probably won’t need her to win. Manager Sonia Bompastor said Wednesday that “we are building some minutes and building her fitness,” and “she will be ready for” Sunday’s English league game against Tottenham.

Lastly, Hayes didn’t call anyone in from the U.S. under-20 team that played in its age group World Cup last month, so those players can have time with their college and NWSL teams. It’s a sensible decision for the sake of the players, but some of them might have made this squad otherwise — especially Bay FC defender Savy King, Angel City defender Gisele Thompson, and Utah Royals forward Ally Sentnor.

In January, U.S. Soccer will have what it’s calling a “Futures Camp” for young prospects alongside the traditional winter camp in Los Angeles for NWSL-based veterans in their offseason.

Before then, the Americans will close their year with a trip to Europe for two star-studded clashes. They’ll play England at London’s famed Wembley Stadium on Nov. 30, then the Netherlands in the Hague on Dec. 3.

USWNT October roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenderse (9): Emily Fox (Arsenal, England), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

Midfielders (7): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Lyon, France), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards (7): Yazmeen Ryan (Gotham FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

USWNT schedule

Oct. 24: vs. Iceland at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas, 7:30 p.m. (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock)

Oct. 27: vs. Iceland at GEODIS Park, Nashville, 5:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock)

Oct. 30: vs. Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock)

Nov. 30: vs. England at Wembley Stadium, London, 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia time (TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock)

Dec. 3: vs. the Netherlands at ADO Den Haag Stadium, The Hague, 3:45 p.m. Philadelphia time (TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock)