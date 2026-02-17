Trinity Rodman and Lily Yohannes lead the USWNT’s SheBelieves Cup roster, but some big players are out

The theory after the U.S. women’s soccer team’s January camp was that the SheBelieves Cup in March would be the first big step toward World Cup qualifying in the fall.

Tuesday’s announcement of the tournament roster signaled that the step might not be as big as hoped for.

The 26-player squad doesn’t lack for marquee names. Naomi Girma, Sam Coffey, Lily Yohannes, Rose Lavelle, Trinty Rodman, and Alyssa Thompson are among them. But just as significant are two names not on the squad who perhaps could have been.

Sophia Wilson is back from maternity leave and participating in the Portland Thorns’ preseason camp out west. Catarina Macario hasn’t played since December for the U.S. or her English club, Chelsea, but there’s been a lot of chatter that a reported injury isn’t the only reason why. She turned down a new contract offer in London, and could be headed to the NWSL’s San Diego Wave.

U.S. manager Emma Hayes has made it clear for some time that she won’t call in players who haven’t been playing for their clubs lately. That makes sense. Still, Monday’s news raised some eyebrows, and will likely raise a few questions when Hayes meets with the media later in the day.

The situation is different with two other major absentees. Mallory Swanson, the third member of the “Triple Espresso” forward line, is also a new mother and hasn’t returned to work yet with the Chicago Stars. Centerback Tierna Davidson has resumed training with Gotham FC after a torn ACL last year, but isn’t yet in game shape.

As for players who are on the 26-woman squad, the battle to be the new starting goalkeeper is one of the biggest stories.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce has the most club pedigree at Manchester United, at least for now. But she hasn’t always looked the part in a U.S. jersey. Claudia Dickey of the Seattle Reign has looked sharper in starting five of the last seven U.S. games, though Tullis-Joyce missed December’s games with an injury and January’s as they weren’t in a FIFA window.

The U.S. will play Argentina, Canada, and Colombia in this year’s tournament, on March 1, 4, and 7, respectively. Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., will host the last day’s doubleheader, Argentina-Canada and U.S.-Colombia. As ever, a sellout crowd will be expected, with a few Philadelphia accents in the stands from fans making the trip north.

Six days later, the NWSL season will kick off in Washington with Rodman’s Spirit hosting Wilson’s Thorns. That will be Rodman’s first game since signing her big new contract in D.C. The potential for Wilson to return to action on the same night will make it an even bigger occasion.

2026 USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, England)

Defenders (9): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Emily Fox (Arsenal, England), Naomi Girma (Chelsea, England), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (8): Sam Coffey (Manchester City, England), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, France), Claire Hutton (Bay FC), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, France)

Forwards (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea, England)

2026 SheBelieves Cup schedule

Sunday, March 1: Canada vs. Colombia, 2 p.m. (truTV, Universo) and U.S. vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. (TNT, Universo) in Nashville

Wednesday, March 4: Colombia vs. Argentina, 3:30 p.m. (truTV, Universo) and U.S. vs. Canada (6;30 p.m., TNT, Universo) in Columbus, Ohio

Saturday, March 7: Canada vs. Argentina, 12:30 p.m. (truTV, Universo) and U.S. vs. Colombia (3:30 p.m., TBS, Telemundo 62) in Harrison, N.J.

