USWNT World Cup jerseys unveiled by Nike and U.S. Soccer

U.S. women’s soccer team fans started their week in brightly-colored fashion when Nike unveiled the team’s World Cup jerseys early Monday morning.

The centerpiece primary jersey is white with a blue “drip paint” pattern. It also has some standout gold elements, the Nike swoosh and the four World Cup title stars above the crest.

U.S. Soccer’s announcement said the jerseys were designed with players’ input, and Nike was inspired by the abstract expressionist art movement of the mid-20th century.

The tradition of sifting through advertising hype has been around for just about as long. But part of the design is legitimately interesting: U.S. Soccer claimed each individual jersey has a distinct pattern, even though they all come from an assembly line somewhere.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Julie Ertz makes stunning return to USWNT in last games before World Cup roster is set

As is the custom in women’s World Cup years, this jersey is exclusive to the U.S. women’s team. And as has long been the custom with U.S. women’s team jerseys, the main one is white. It will be worn with blue shorts and white socks.

The secondary jersey is blue with red trim, from the lightning-bolt look on the sleeve cuffs to the all-red badge on a blue background -- with a few spangly-white stars for good measure. The color scheme of the badge is a departure from tradition for the U.S. program.

The jersey will be worn with blue shorts and blue socks, and the U.S. men will wear it too. That is the first step away from the jerseys they’ve worn since last September. A lot of soccer fans found them pretty boring, and weren’t thrilled by Nike’s use of design elements from NFL jerseys. But the jerseys sold well anyway, because they just about always do.

U.S. Soccer didn’t say exactly when the men will start wearing the new secondary kits. But it’s a safe bet that it’ll probably the Concacaf Nations League final four from June 15-18, or the the Gold Cup that kicks off June 26.

The primary white jersey the men wore at last fall’s World Cup will stay in rotation through the end of this year. Fans will hope for something that pops more next year, when the U.S. hosts the Copa América to set the stage for the 2026 World Cup.

» READ MORE: Zack Steffen opens up about missing the World Cup and returning to the U.S. men’s team this month

U.S. Soccer also noted that the jerseys are made from 100% recycled material, from the shirt fabric to the badges.

As for the other really important part, how to buy the jerseys: there’s a sale window from now through April 12, coinciding with the U.S. women’s team’s home games against the Republic of Ireland this month. U.S. Soccer’s official store and Nike’s website and app have the jerseys, as will a few other outlets.

If you use a Visa credit card, you can get free customization during the early sale window at visa.store.ussoccer.com. There’s a little risk with that, though, because we won’t know the World Cup roster until the summer. And we probably won’t know the players’ jersey numbers for the tournament until right before kickoff in mid-July.

» READ MORE: Alex Morgan sets a unique USWNT record: The most goals scored as a mother

The full women’s World Cup apparel collection will go on sale on U.S. Soccer and Nike’s sites on June 5, and stores elsewhere on June 8.

Nike also released all the rest of the jerseys for the national teams that will wear its apparel this summer in Australia and New Zealand – including both host countries, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Nigeria, and more. The big reveal of all the jerseys happened at 1 a.m. Eastern time because it’s the afternoon Down Under.

Perennial rival adidas unveiled the jerseys for the teams it outfits late last month.

» READ MORE: Sam Coffey hopes for one more chance to prove she should make the USWNT World Cup team