Women’s World Cup: Japan, Spain become the first teams to reach the knockout rounds

Japan and Spain became the first two teams to punch their tickets to the round of 16 on Day 8 of the women’s World Cup.

Japan found the back of the net twice in two minutes to dart past Costa Rica, 2-0. Hikaru Naomoto finally broke through for Japan in the 25th minute, capitalizing upon a mistimed slide tackle by a Costa Rican defender that left her with an open lane to the goal. Japan’s 19-year old forward, Aoba Fujino, immediately added to the tally in the 27th minute.

Spain entered its match heavily favored against Zambia and lived up to the hype, pouring on the offense and stifling Zambian forward Barbra Banda to win, 5-0.

Japan heads to the knockout stages for the fourth-straight World Cup, while Spain will be making its second consecutive appearance in the round. With both squads sitting at six points apiece, the stage is set for a showdown for the top spot in Group C when Spain and Japan meet on Monday. Spain currently sits above Japan in goal differential, so Japan must beat Spain to secure top seeding in the knockout round.

Meanwhile, Canada captured its first win of the 2023 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Ireland. The reigning Olympic champions fell behind in the first half, after Katie McCabe scored off a corner kick to notch Ireland’s first-ever World Cup goal. Canada equalized thanks to an Ireland own-goal in stoppage time in the first half.

Early in the second half, Adriana Leon scored what proved to be the game-winner for Canada, dashing Ireland’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16. This ends the World Cup run for a pair of locals in Havertown’s Sinead Farrelly and Sellersville’s Marissa Sheva.

Scores

Japan 2-0 Costa Rica

Spain 5-0 Zambia

Canada 2-1 Ireland

Star performer: Jenni Hermoso

Making her 100th international appearance for Spain, Hermoso scored twice, her 49th and 50th career international goals. Hermoso is Spain’s all-time leading female scorer and now trails David Villa for Spain’s all-time record by just nine.

The Barcelona forward assisted on Teresa Abelleira’ opening goal, and then headed a cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute to double Spain’s early lead to 2-0. Hermoso scored again in the 70th minute to secure the milestone goal.

Viral video

Canada ultimately ended Ireland’s World Cup run, but not before Ireland scored its first-ever Women’s World Cup goal, directly off a corner kick from Arsenal player and Irish captain Katie McCabe.

They said it

“There are some players who are at the World Cup for the first time, but they are so energetic, and that makes me so happy. The team is working together as one unit,” Japan manager Futoshi Ikeda said.

What’s on tap for today

U.S. vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. ET from Wellington, New Zealand)

Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. ET from Hamilton, NZL)

Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. ET from Brisbane, Australia)