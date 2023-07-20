Five teams that could end the USWNT’s reign atop the women’s World Cup

As has traditionally been the case over the past two decades, the United States women’s national team enters the World Cup as the favorite.

But the two-time defending world champion is far from a sure thing entering the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Pillars from those title-winning U.S. teams like Carli Lloyd (retired), Becky Sauerbrunn (foot), Tobin Heath (knee), and Christen Press (knee) are gone. Young stars like Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macário also will miss out after suffering knee injuries in the lead-up to the tournament.

That means the U.S. will field a much younger team than it customarily does at major tournaments and will lean on youngsters like Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, and Trinity Rodman in its pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup crown.

The chasing pack also has narrowed the gap, with more worthy challengers than ever, including a dozen or so teams capable of spoiling the Americans’ World Cup party. The betting odds reflect the growth and increased parity within the sport with England (+450) and Spain (+500) both nipping at the heels of the favored United States (+225). Two-time winner Germany (2003, 2007) is next at +750 and France +1000 rounds out the top five. Cohost Australia comes in at +1200. (All odds are from Caesars Sportsbook.)

Can the USWNT hold off its chief rivals and complete the three-peat? Here are the top five challengers to its reign atop the women’s game.

1. Germany

The only nation to win multiple World Cups not named the United States, Germany has its sights set on adding a third star to its jerseys. The Germans might just have the team to do it, too.

Led by dominant striker Alexandra Popp, who will be competing in her fourth World Cup, along with Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl, Germany should not have any problems when it comes to finishing its chances.

In midfield, 21-year-old Lena Oberdorf has grabbed the mantle as the latest great German defensive midfielder and is a player to watch here. She is flanked by more experienced and offensively inclined players Sara Däbritz and Lina Magull.

Germany also should have some cohesion as 19 of the 23 players play for one of three clubs (Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, VfL Wolfsburg). That said, the nation’s lead-in to the tournament has been a bit troubling, as Germany was upset, 3-2, by Zambia on July 7, and defeated Vietnam only 2-1 in June.

2. England

After losing in the semifinals in the last two versions of the tournament, it is World Cup or bust for England this summer. The Three Lionesses gave the USWNT all it could handle in the semis in Lyon four years ago and have only improved from there. Ranked No. 4 in the world, England won the European Championships for the first time in 2022, and then defeated the U.S. in a friendly last October in front of 80,000-plus at Wembley Stadium.

England is led by Barcelona playmaker Keira Walsh and Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway, but everything starts in midfield. Walsh was a star last summer at the Euros and will be tasked with splitting the lines Down Under. On defense, Lucy Bronze remains the best right back in women’s soccer, while rugged centerback Millie Bright will captain the side with Leah Williamson out injured.

The question for England will be: Who will score the goals? With prolific striker Ellen White retiring last summer and Beth Mead and Fran Kirby out injured, England will turn to youngsters Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, and Lauren James (Chelsea star Reece James’ sister). Rachel Daly has also made a sparkling transition from left back to striker and is coming off a record-tying 22 goals last season in England’s Women’s Super League with Aston Villa.

England might not have all the usual suspects of tournaments past, but it has a lot of talented youngsters and is hungry for more after finally getting over the hump last summer at the Euros.

3. Sweden

If the USWNT has a true nemesis, it is Sweden. While on paper the U.S. holds a commanding 23-7-12 record in the all-time series, Sweden has proved to be the Americans’ kryptonite on more than on occasion in a major tournament.

The Swedes famously knocked out the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, and two years ago snapped the program’s 44-game unbeaten streak with a 3-0 group-stage rout at the Tokyo Games. Despite being ranked No. 3 in the world, Sweden comes into this tournament as a bit of a dark horse, which is usually how the Swedes like it.

Sweden has quality across the field and combines a physical and stingy defense with some attacking players with real flair. Kosovare Asllani, who usually plays in the No. 10 role, is the team’s most dynamic player and always seems to turn it up when the lights are brightest. In front of her, Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius is a proven goal scorer at both club and international level. Fridolina Rolfö, who won the Champions League last season with Barcelona, is another dangerous woman on the wing.

Finally, former Philadelphia Independence star Caroline Seger is along for one more ride at 38 years old. Sweden is not fancied by most entering this tournament, but the Swedes are usually in the mix late in the knockout rounds and have the talent to make a run after losing in the semis in last year’s Euros and the 2019 World Cup.

4. Spain

Spain would rank higher on this list based on talent and is third favorite to win, according to most outlets.

It is easy to see why with a loaded roster led by two-time FIFA Player of the Year Alexia Putellas and her midfield partner and Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmatí. Spain boasts one of the best ball-playing midfields in the world and also has a pair of experienced and accomplished forwards in Jenni Hermoso and Esther González. Keep an eye on young Real Madrid forward Athenea del Castillo as well.

The concerns with Spain revolve mostly around the off-field turmoil that has enveloped the national team over much of the past year. In September, 15 players, including Bonmatí told the Spanish federation not to call them up for international duty unless changes were made to the coaching staff. The complaint revolved around head coach Jorge Vilda and his managing style and tactics. Many of those players have since softened their stances and returned to the national team despite Vilda’s remaining as coach.

Can Spain’s players and coaching staff put aside their differences and bond together to deliver on their talent and potential?

5. France

Despite producing a golden generation of players over the past decade-plus and playing some aesthetically pleasing soccer to boot, France has never won a major women’s title. But the door isn’t quite closed for a pair of legends in 32-year-old Wendie Renard and 34-year-old Eugénie Le Sommer.

The towering 6-foot-2 Renard has been one of the best defenders of her era and after some initial hesitancy — a coaching change led her back — is back in the fold for one more kick at the World Cup can. So is Le Sommer, France’s record holder with 89 goals. Le Sommer, whose time seemed to have passed, has looked revitalized under new coach Hervé Renard, and still can finish at a level only a few can regardless of her age.

The X factor for Les Bleues will be wide player Kadidiatou Diani, who was in excellent form before breaking her collarbone in March. Diani’s speed and 1v1 ability make her a handful to defend on the flanks. She also will be motivated, given past criticism about her lack of goals at major tournaments. (She’s never scored at a World Cup or Olympics.)

France was hit hard by the injury bug as striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, midfielder Amandine Henry, and tricky attacker Delphine Cascarino all are missing out and are significant losses. While in past tournaments, Les Bleues have disappointed based on expectations, this time it feels as if they might be going a bit under the radar. Don’t completely rule out one more deep run from Renard, Le Sommer, and Co.

