After two days without upsets in this World Cup’s round of 16, Asia gets two chances to topple traditional powers on Monday. Japan faces 2018 runner-up Croatia in the early game and South Korea takes aim at five-time champion Brazil in the late game.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Fox’s coverage starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon, then stops and resumes at 1 p.m. There’s a postgame show on FS1 from 4 p.m. (or whenever the late game ends) until 5 p.m. The late-night studio show is on FS1 at 10 p.m. and Fox at midnight.

Fans without cable or satellite TV will be happy to know that there are no more games on FS1 for the rest of the tournament.

Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

1E. Japan vs. 2F. Croatia

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (JP Dellacamera on play-by-play with analyst Cobi Jones)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analyst Eduardo Biscayart)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform, Tubi.

Betting odds: Japan +158, Croatia -194. Some bookmakers may offer odds for a tie in regulation. FanDuel, where these odds came from, does not.

Players to watch

Japan: Takefusa Kubo. The former Real Madrid prospect hasn’t done much of note in this World Cup so far. But it’s a safe bet that he’ll be fired up to face a certain former teammate of some renown.

Croatia: Luka Modrić. You probably already guessed who that former teammate is. But Modrić's stardom isn’t the only reason he’ll be center stage in this game. Japan’s high press is a big part of why they beat Spain and Germany. Let’s repeat that to be clear: Japan beat Spain and Germany. The Samurai Blue stand a good chance of winning this game, too.

1G. Brazil vs. 2H. South Korea

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden and reporters Tom Rinaldi and Geoff Shreeves)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analyst Manuel Sol)

Betting odds: Brazil -1200, South Korea +760

Players to watch

Brazil: Richarlison. With Gabriel Jesus out of the World Cup — and likely out a few months — due to a knee injury, Richarlison is going to have to carry the Seleçao’s striker load the rest of the way in Qatar.

South Korea: Son Heung-min. Yes, he’s been spotlighted multiple times here so far, and it’d be nice to pick someone else. But he had the big moment everyone was waiting for against Portugal, with a pass through four defenders to set up the winning goal. So he gets the headlines again. Son also happens to be club teammates with Richarlison at England’s Tottenham Hotspur.

