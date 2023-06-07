2023 Belmont Stakes: Forte is favored to win race at Belmont Park after scratching from Derby

The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes is set to take place Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. It is the oldest and longest race in the Triple Crown series, at 1.5 miles long, compared to the Kentucky Derby, which was is 1.25 miles long, and the Preakness Stakes, 1 3/16 miles long.

This year will be the 50th anniversary of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, who at the time, became the first crown winner in 25 years. There won’t be a crown winner this year after Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby as a 15-to-1 long shot, came in third place during the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Mage will not be racing in the third leg of the Triple Crown races this weekend, which means we have a new favorite for the third crown race once again.

The Todd Pletcher trained Forte is the betting favorite to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes at 5/2 odds. Forte was the 2023 Kentucky Derby morning line favorite before scratching the morning of the race and last raced on April 1.

Here’s a look at the odds and post positions as of Wednesday morning:

Preakness Stakes odds and post positions

Tapit Shoes - 20/1 Tapit Trice - 3/1 Arcangelo - 8/1 National Treasure - 5/1 Il Miracolo - 30/1 Forte - 5/2 Hit Show - 10/1 Angel of Empire - 7/2 Red Route One - 15/1

Bob Baffert’s horse, National Treasure, has the third-best odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, valued at 5-1, while Tapit Trice has the second-best odds at 3-1 and is another Todd Pletcher trained horse in the field.

National Treasure can become the 19th horse to win the Preakness and Belmont after either losing or skipping the Derby. Baffert is currently serving a two-year suspension at Churchill Downs, which is why National Treasure couldn’t race there this year.

Only two horses from the Preakness Stakes a few weeks ago are set to run in this week’s Belmont (National Treasure, Preakness winner and fourth-place finisher Red Route One) and just three horses who raced in the Derby will compete on Saturday (Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, Hit Show).

The race will be aired on FOX and its post time is set for 7:02 p.m. ET.