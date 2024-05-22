Robert MacIntyre among the best long shots to bet at Charles Schwab Challenge

With two majors in the rear-view mirror and two more on the horizon, the 2024 PGA Tour season is about to hit the top of the stretch.

This week the Tour heads to one of its most iconic venues, Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Tx., for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Despite taking place the week after a major, the field for the Charles Schwab is pretty strong. Scottie Scheffler is the clear betting favorite and is in a world of his own at +275. There is no other golfer with single-digit odds and Collin Morikawa (+1200) is the only other player under +2000.

Max Homa (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+2200) and Tony Finau (+2500) round out the top-five on the betting board.

Colonial is a challenging course -- the last two winners finished with single-digit scores -- so we could see some carnage in Texas this week. That’s good news if you’re hunting for a long shot.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

Robert MacIntyre (+12000, FanDuel)

The talented Scot finally made some noise in 2024 with a terrific showing at last week’s PGA Championship. MacIntyre hung around the top of the leaderboard for the first three days before Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland ran away. MacIntyre still finished T8 to give himself back-to-back finishes inside the top-13 on the Tour. We know MacIntyre can play at tough tracks against deep fields, so he’s great value at this price.

Eric Cole (+15000, BetMGM)

After being named the Rookie of the Year in 2022-23, bettors had Eric Cole’s name circled going into 2024 and he looked like he was on his way to paying off in the early stages of the season. Cole finished T21 or better in four of his first five starts and then wound up T10 at the Genesis in February. His form has been disappointing since then, but I’m happy to buy very low on a player that has shown contending upside over the past two years.

