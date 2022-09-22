When the Browns and Steelers meet on Thursday night, it likely won’t yield much high-level offensive production on either side. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still values in the player props market. Here are three of our favorite plays at BetMGM ahead of this divisional contest:

Jacoby Brissett over 0.5 interceptions thrown (+110)

Brissett isn’t known for turning the ball over, having thrown just 18 interceptions in a career that includes 39 starts and 62 appearances. Yet he’s just four days removed from throwing an ugly pick in the final minute that sealed the Browns’ 13-point collapse against the Jets.

As we later learned, the seven-year veteran was playing through a minor ankle injury that he’ll carry into Thursday’s contest on short rest. He can’t afford to be anything less than 100% against a Steelers defense currently tied for the league lead in interceptions (5) — with two of those courtesy of ball-hawking safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Joe Burrow had never thrown four interceptions in a game until he faced this unit in Week 1. Mac Jones threw an interception in just nine of 17 starts last year but was picked off by Pittsburgh last week. I don’t expect Brissett to escape that same fate with only a few days to prepare.

Nick Chubb longest rush over 18.5 yards (-120)

This Steelers front might cause headaches for Brissett, but I don’t foresee them fully containing Chubb, who is consistently one of the most explosive backs in football.

Through two weeks, Cleveland’s star rusher ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (228) and ninth in yards per carry (5.8), and he’s the only player in the league with at least three rushes of at least 20 yards this season. He ripped off a 32-yard carry in his last meeting with Pittsburgh and added a 21-yard rush in his first matchup with them earlier in the season, too.

It hardly matters the opposition for Chubb, who has tallied a 20-yard gain or longer in 21 of his last 30 games — including six straight dating back to last season. Even if the Steelers manage to limit his overall production on Thursday, he’s bound to get loose at least once through four quarters, as he seemingly always does.

Najee Harris under 54.5 rushing yards (-115)

While Chubb seems destined to see daylight in this one, the same can’t be said for Harris, who hasn’t had any through the first two weeks of season.

It seemed obvious heading into the season that this could be a down season for the sophomore star after such a promising rookie campaign. The Steelers’ offensive line is among the weakest groups in the league, and Harris entered the year with a nagging foot/ankle issue that plagued him all summer. Sure enough, he’s averaged just 36 yards per game on 2.9 yards per carry, and he’s now fallen short of the 50-yard mark in each of his last four games including the postseason.

He faces a tough matchup against this Browns run defense, which has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards (73.5) and hasn’t allowed any player to top 50 rushing yards this season. This doesn’t feel like the spot to bet on such an effort from Harris.

