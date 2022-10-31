Caesars Sportsbook are giving new users who use code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up the chance to claim a huge $1,250 welcome bonus for tonight’s big MNF clash.

Caesars’ promo code is INQUIRERFULL, with you needing to enter this code when creating your new account with their sportsbook in order to claim their welcome offer.

To get involved, simply sign-up using the offer in this piece, entering your promo code when asked to, and make your first deposit.

Once done, just place your first bet on any of their markets, with you getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,250 if it goes on to lose.

In addition to this, Caesars will also give you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use with Caesars’ brilliant reward scheme.

Bengals vs Browns odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 46.5 Moneyline Bengals (-3) -115 Over -110 -180 Browns (+3) -105 Under -110 +152

Caesars have priced the Bengals as favorites to claim their fifth win of the season tonight on MNF, with Cincinnati getting the chance to move top of their division with a victory today.

They head into this game on the back of a two-game winning run, with Cincinnati claiming wins in four of their last five, with these coming against the Dolphins, Jets, Falcons and Saints.

The same can’t be said for the Browns unfortunately, with Cleveland losing all of their last four outings in the lead-up to today’s game, the joint-worst losing run in the league at this point time.

The Browns will need up seriously up their game in order to get a result from this evening’s game, something that Caesars don’t think is happening given their pricing.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to take advantage of your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, enter promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Browns vs Bengals market If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.