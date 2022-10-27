Caesars Sportsbook are giving new players the opportunity to claim a generous $1,250 welcome bonus to use on Thursday Night Football with promo code INQUIRERFULL.

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter when creating your account with Caesars Sportsbook in order to claim your $1,250 welcome bonus for Bucs vs Ravens today.

All you have to do is go to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, entering code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up, make your first deposit and place your very first bet on any TNF market you please.

Should this bet go on to lose, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Buccaneers vs Ravens Analysis with Caesars Sportsbook

Baltimore will be fairly happy with how their season has fared so far, with the Ravens boasting a .571 Pct after seven games, beating the likes of the Bengals, Browns, Patriots and Jets so far.

They can take some solace from the fact that two of their losses have come against two of this year’s best teams in the form of the Chiefs and the Giants, with Baltimore looking in good shape to make the playoffs again this term.

The same can’t be said for the Bucs, who are, to many people’s surprise, below .500 after Week 7, with Tampa Bay suffering four losses up until this point.

They’re without a win in four of their last five games, losing to the likes of the Chiefs, Packers, Panthers and Steelers in the process.

Given this, it’s easy to see why the Ravens are favorites to win today and further pile misery onto the Bucs.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to take advantage of your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, enter promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any TNF market If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.