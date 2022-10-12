After spending last weekend on a bye, the Temple Owls (2-3, 0-1 in AAC) return to action during the Thursday night college football slate in Orlando, Fla. to face off against the Central Florida Knights (4-1, 1-0 in AAC).

UCF is led by former Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee in a dynamic offensive system, under Gus Malzahn’s tutelage, that is averaging over 35 points per game this season.

In the last three matchups between these two teams, the Owls have lost by an average of 36.3 points per game, while being outscored 150-41, which explains why the betting line for this game is set at 23.5-points in favor of Central Florida at FanDuel.

In fact, according to OddsShark, Temple has failed to cover in four of the last five American Athletic Conference clashes between these two teams, with the lone cover coming as 28.5-point underdogs in a 38-13 loss in 2020.

Six of their nine matchups overall have seen the Owls as double-digit underdogs, including the last five games. There hasn’t been a game decided by one possession or less since 2016, when Temple suffered a narrow 26-25 defeat in Orlando.

Despite a 2-3 record, the Temple defense has been outstanding in first halves of games, allowing just 10 points in its last eight first half quarters, an impressive feat for a team in its first season under Stan Drayton.

Meanwhile, the Knights have scored at least one touchdown in the first half of all five games this season, but have scored just one touchdown offensively in their last four first half quarters.

So, can the Owls slow down the quick-tempo offense UCF operates with? Temple did an outstanding job holding the Memphis Tigers to zero first half points two weeks ago, the same Tigers who just dropped 32 points on Houston last week. Getting off the field on third downs will be key, as the Knights convert at about a 44 percent clip on the “money down.”

E.J. Warner and the Temple offense will have to be more productive offensively. They’ve mustered up just nine touchdowns through five games thus far. If there’s a betting play in this game, taking the under 46.5-point total at FanDuel would be the best option.

If the Owls can get stops defensively, covering the large 23.5-point spread could be in the cards for Temple, which is 3-2 against the spread this season.

Temple vs. UCF odds (via FanDuel)

Betting Line: Temple +23.5; O/U: 46.5

UCF: -2500

TEM: +1100

*Temple is 3-2 against the spread this season, while UCF is also 3-2 ATS.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.