It’s no secret the Philadelphia Eagles are darlings of the betting world, made evidenced once again by the recent movement of the NFC East odds following Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s hand injury.

Now, the Eagles are seeing a boost from bettors at Caesars Sportsbook following their narrow Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Once valued at +4000 when the odds opened back in February shortly before Super Bowl 57, the Eagles are valued at 15/1 as of Tuesday morning at Caesars, the sportsbook announced via Twitter.

For reference, the Eagles moved all the way down to 25-to-1 prior to the start of week one.

Despite Philadelphia’s defense doing very little to answer questions about defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s conservative approach in their win over Detroit, it seems the Eagles remain a popular and trendy pick among bettors.

The Eagles are tied for the sixth-best odds at Caesars Sportsbook to win the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end, with the Green Bay Packers, who lost to Philadelphia’s Week 2 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, 23-6 Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the Eagles are tied for the third-best odds among NFC teams, with only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) and the Los Angeles Rams (+1400) ahead of Philadelphia and Green Bay.

The teams either ahead or tied with the Eagles in the NFC for the best Super Bowl odds (Bucs, Rams, Packers) all have proven quarterbacks that have led their teams to Super Bowls in their career (Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers) but Philadelphia’s unorthodox offensive approach led by Jalen Hurts seems to be resonating with bettors nationwide.

The Eagles will best tested by Minnesota’s explosive offensive weapons, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but it appears to be a very winnable game as Philadelphia opens as a narrow two-point favorite at Caesars ahead of the primetime matchup.

If the Eagles offense can perform like it did this past Sunday against the Lions, and prove it can beat the Vikings, a potential playoff team, the +1500 Super Bowl odds for Philly could continue to see movement.

