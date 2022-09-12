A few weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys were (small) betting favorites to win the NFC East for the second consecutive season. Then, the Philadelphia Eagles, with momentum building around a revamped roster ahead of the season, overtook Dallas as a slight favorite to win the division.

Now, after the Cowboys lost Sunday night and the realization that they will be without quarterback Dak Prescott, the Eagles (1-0) are now clear favorites to win the NFC East. Dallas, meanwhile, now has the longest odds to win the division.

Monday morning at FanDuel, the Eagles were listed at -130 to win the division, while Dallas was at +500.

Updated NFC East odds (courtesy of FanDuel)

Philadelphia: -130

Washington: +400

New York: +490

Dallas: +500

What it means

Dallas was the only team in the division to lose Sunday, with the Giants pulling off a comeback win in Nashville and Washington holding off Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.

The Eagles weren’t all that impressive Sunday afternoon in Detroit. While Jalen Hurts and the offense, at times, had little trouble moving the football, Philadelphia’s defense did very little to answer questions about defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s conservative approach, even with an influx of new talent that seemingly filled holes.

But Prescott’s injury — he’s expected to be out 6 to 8 weeks — certainly makes the path to Philadelphia’s first division championship since 2019 a lot easier.

The Eagles were around +130 favorites at most sportsbooks even going into Week 1, so that number moved a bit. A win over Minnesota next Monday night might move the needle a little more. If not, the Eagles and Commanders meet Week 3 in Washington.

Looking ahead to Week 2 (odds courtesy of FanDuel): Philadelphia is currently 2.5-point favorites at home Monday night vs. Minnesota; the Giants are 2.5-point favorites at home vs. Carolina; Washington is 1.5-point underdogs in Detroit; and Dallas is nearly a touchdown underdog at home vs. Cincinnati.

It wouldn’t be too farfetched to have three 2-0 teams heading into Week 3. Washington could very well win in Detroit, and the Giants should be expected to take care of business against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers.

If that happens, the Week 3 Eagles-Commanders game would likely be a game that tips the scales a little when it comes to NFC East odds.

What we know now: The Eagles have the easiest path to win the division, and the betting lines reflect that.

