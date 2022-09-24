Our football betting expert is here to teach you exactly how to bet on college football online with his guide to internet NCAAF betting in 2022.

More on how to bet on College Football games online

Biggest College Football events 2022

The new college football season is well underway now, with this year’s football campaign set to be hugely exciting as always.

Ahead of the remainder of the 2022 campaign taking place between now and January, these are some of the key dates to keep in your calendar regarding the new campaign:

Date Event December 10 Regular Season Ends December 16 Playoffs Start December 30 Orange Bowl December 31 Sugar Bowl December 31 CFP Semi-Finals December 31 CFP Semi-Finals January 9 National Championship Game

Understanding College Football odds

College football odds are displayed in the form of a number, with the lowest number used by all sportsbooks being 100.

This number is accompanied by a positive (+) or negative (-) sign, with these being used to show to bettors which team/player is the favorite or underdog.

If the odds are paired with a positive sign, this shows that they are the underdog, with the higher the number is from 100, the more of an underdog they are.

If the odds are accompanied by a negative sign, this shows they’re the favorites, and the higher the number, the stronger the favorite they are.

The odds themselves are used to show how much you can make from wagering on each individual market.

Should the odds be accompanied by a negative sign, this informs you how much you need to wager in order to make a profit of $100.

For example, if the Florida Gators are -180 to beat the Oregon Ducks, this tells you that you need to bet $18-0 on the Gators in order to make $100 profit on this wager.

Similarly, If the odds are accompanied by a positive sign, this shows you how much you’re set to make for every $100 wagered on this bet.

For example, if the Georgia Bulldogs are +300 to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, this means that you will make $300 profit for every $100 you wager.

If you were to wager $200, you will make $600 profit, with your bet returning more in winnings the higher your original stake goes.

Understanding College Football markets

College Football moneyline markets

The moneyline market is very easy to understand, as you are simply just betting on the team you think will win the match, with the final result the only factor you need to care about when betting on the moneyline.

It doesn’t matter whether the game goes to overtime when betting on the moneyline, with you just needing to correctly predict the winner of the game for your bet to win.

This market is arguably the most well-known and popular market amongst bettors, with the market itself being displayed like this when betting on it.

Team Moneyline Odds Michigan Wolverines +160 Ohio State Buckeyes -140

In this example, if you’re betting on Michigan, you will need them to simply win their game against Ohio State, with your bet being paid out in full if this comes to fruition.

College Football spread markets

The spread is a market offered by sportsbooks as a way to close the gap in quality between the favorite and underdog by starting the game by giving the underdog the lead.

The favorite will start the game with a points disadvantage, with the underdog starting with the game with the same amount of points advantage.

For a bet on the favorite to win, they must beat the underdog by more points than the total of their spread, whilst a bet on the underdogs wins if they lose by a difference that’s less than their spread or win the game overall.

The betting for a market like this will look something like:

Team Spread Odds Oklahoma Sooners (+4.5) -110 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-4.5) -110

If you’re betting on the Sooners here, your bet will win should they win the game overall or lose by four points or less.

Should you have wagered on Notre Dame, you just need them to beat the Sooners by five points or more to win your win.

Sometimes, the spread won’t be in decimal form, and will instead come as a whole number:

Team Spread Odds Oklahoma Sooners (+5) -110 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-5) -110

When this is the case, a bet on Fighting Irish wil mean you need them to win by six or more points to win your bet.

Similarly, betting on Oklahoma means you need them to either win the game outright, or lose by four points or less.

If the game ends up being separated by exactly five points come the end of the match, your bet will be pushed, otherwise known as voided, as your original stake will be returned to you as real cash.

College Football totals markets

The totals market is simple, with you just betting on the total amount of points that’ll be scored in your chosen game.

You’ll be given a line that’s been predetermined by your college football betting sites, with you just needing to predict whether the points scored in a game are more or less than this line.

The betting for a college football totals markets will look like:

Baylor Bears vs Houston Cougars Totals Points 40.5 Totals Odds Over -110 Under -110

Betting on the ‘over’ market here means you need there to beat 41 or more points scored, whilst going with the ‘under’ market means you need to see 40 points or less scored in total.

Some CFB betting sites will allow you to bet on how many points each individual team scores, with the market for this being displayed like this:

Baylor Bears Totals Points 19.5 Totals Odds Over -110 Under -110

College Football prop markets

Prop bets are a great, unique way to bet on college football games, with these markets offering up an alternative to wagering on the likes of the spread, moneyline or totals markets.

Both player props and game props will be available for you to bet on with all top college football betting sites.

Game props

Game props allow you to bet on the more obscure side of college football games, with you able to wager on a range of markets that don’t relate to the amount of points a team scores or the final result.

A selection of game props will be available, with these some of the market you’re likely to come across when betting:

Total Number of Touchdowns Scored

Which team scores first?

Will the first score be a touchdown?

Will the team that scores first win?

Will a safety be scored in the game?

Will total points be odd or even?

Who will win the coin toss?

Player props

Similarly to game props, player props give you the chance to bet on more obscure markets, however the difference here is you’re betting on individual players as opposed to the game itself.

In terms of player prop markets, these are some of the ones you’ll be able to wager on:

Total Player Passing Yards

Total Player Rushing Yards

Total Player Touchdowns

Player to Score First/Last Touchdown

Total Player Sacks

Total Player Interceptions

College Football parlay markets

Parlay bets give you the chance to get creative with your wagering, as you’ll be able to combine picks from multiple different games to create a bigger bet with better odds.

Some sportsbooks will offer pre-selected parlay bets on college football, however most will give you the chance to create your own as long as your picks don’t contradict themselves.

An example of a parlay bet will look like this:

Parlay Bet Odds Baylor, Michigan and BYU all to win +1200

The best CFB sportsbooks will give you the opportunity to make ‘same-game parlays’, with these allowing you to combine multiple picks from the same game to create one larger bet.

This allows you to concentrate on just one game, with all of your picks needing to come in for your bet to win.

Same-Game Parlay Bet Odds Bayor to win, Eagles to score 1st Touchdown and Baylor to score over 32.5 Points +1800

College Football live betting

Live betting, which is sometimes referred to as in-play betting, sees you place wagers on games that are already underway.

You’ll be able to wager throughout the game whilst your sportsbook updates their odds, with the changes in these odds reflecting how the game is faring out.

Some sportsbooks will offer a range of stats relating to the game that are updated as the match progresses, with you being able to use these stats to aid you in your betting.

College Football futures

Futures markets revolve around betting on events that are taking place in the mid-to-long-term.

There will be a variety of markets for you to wager on, with a number of these markets being available during the offseason before the regular season has gotten underway.

These are some of the futures markets that’ll be offered with the best CFB betting sites:

Team to Win College Football Championship

SEC Conference Winner

Big 12 Conference Winner

Pac-12 Conference Winner

Big 10 Conference Winner

How to place a College Football bet

For those that haven’t placed a bet before, wagering on college football is incredibly easy, with you just needing to follow a few simple steps in order to get betting:

Sign-up for your CFB sportsbook via the offers in this piece Create your account, entering and verifying your details Input any promo codes to claim your welcome bonus Read your sportsbooks terms and conditions Finish creating your new account Make your initial deposit Find the market you want to bet on Add a selection to your betting slip Place your CFB bets If your bet wins, your winnings will be paid out in full once the bet’s been settled

Which states allow online College Football betting?

Unlike NFL betting, college football betting is slightly less common amongst legal sports betting states, as some states have some specific rules and regulations regarding which teams you can bet on.

State Launch Date Legal Age Restrictions Arizona September 2021 21 No college prop bets on teams or individual athletes. Colorado May 2020 21 No Prop Bets Illinois June 2020 21 No Bets on In-State Teams Indiana October 2019 21 None Iowa August 2019 21 No Player Prop Bets Kansas September 2022 21 None Michigan January 2021 21 None Nevada 2010 21 None New Hampshire December 2019 18 No Prop Bets on In-State Teams New Jersey August 2018 21 No betting on in-state teams or college games taking place in the state New York January 2022 21 No Betting on In-State Teams Oregon October 2019 21 Can only bet on college games in person Pennsylvania May 2019 21 None Rhode Island September 2019 18 No betting on in-state teams or college games taking place in the state Tennessee November 2020 21 No in-play wagers on college games Virginia January 2021 21 No betting on in-state teams. Live betting and props for college sports are prohibited Washington DC June 2020 18 No betting on any college games that take place in the district West Virginia August 2019 21 None

Best College Football teams

The College Football Championship was rebranded in 2014, however the competition itself has been going strong since 1869, with these the teams that have been the most successful in the competition over the years:

Team Total Number of Wins Year of Last Win Yale 18 1927 Alabama 16 2020 Princeton 15 1922 Notre Dame 13 1988 Michigan 9 1997 Southern California 9 2004 Harvard 8 1919 Ohio State 8 2014 Oklahoma 7 2000 Minnesota 6 1960

How to bet on College Football FAQs

Can you legally bet on college football?

This will all depend on what state you’re in, as some states won’t allow you to legally bet on college football.

Most legal online betting states will allow you to, however some won’t allow you to place certain wagers, such as futures or player props, whilst some won’t allow you to bet on games involving teams from your own state.

Given this, it’s always important to do your own research and see whether you can bet on college football in your state, as well as the types of bets you’re legally allowed to place.

Is it legal to bet on college football online?

Yes. Most states that have legalized online sports betting will allow you to wager on college football games, with the types of bets you’re able to place depending on the state you’re in.

What types of College Football bets can I place?

You will be able to place a variety of bets on college football, with all the regular markets, such as moneyline, spread and totals all offered by the top sportsbooks.

Game props and player props, as well as live bets and futures, will also be available, however whether you’re able to wager on these markets will depend on the state you’re in, as some states don’t allow futures/live bets on CFB games.

What’s the best sportsbook to use for my CFB bets?

There are a number of sportsbooks to choose from when deciding which to opt for to place your college football bets with.

The likes of BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings are the best of the bunch when betting on CFB, with their range of markets, including futures, in-play and player/game props, being standout amongst their competitors.

Can I live bet on College Football?

Yes. There will be a range of live markets to bet on when it comes to wagering on college football games, with these markets constantly being updated in relation to what’s happening in the game itself.

However, it must be said that some states don’t allow bettors to bet on CFB games in-play, thus you will need to check beforehand to ensure you’re legally allowed to do so before betting.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.