Bet on Maple Leafs on the road in winner-take-all Game 7 against Bruins in first-round matchup

For the fourth time since 2013, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will have to settle the score in Game 7 of a first-round series.

Boston won all three of those matchups and it has now had a shot to finish off the Leafs twice ahead of Saturday’s night’s finale.

Toronto seized both elimination games by 2-1 decisions, outshooting the Bruins back-to-back despite an offense bereft of Auston Mattews’ presence.

Matthews is uncertain to rejoin the Leafs lineup on Saturday. Whether he plays or not, the Leafs have been able to manage lineup fluctuations all series.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game 7 predictions: Analysis

William Nylander came back to form and potted both goals for Toronto in Game 6 after missing the first three games.

Laughing at the Leafs’ misfortunes in the playoffs has become one of hockey’s most beloved traditions for anyone living outside Ontario in the 21st Century. But the truth is they have dominated the Bruins at five-on-five handedly throughout this series.

The offense isn’t producing up to its potential, but the Leafs have become more of a defensively minded team and it’s stunting Boston.

Meanwhile, Joseph Woll has been nearly perfect since assuming the crease in Game 4. Woll owns a .964 save percentage and 4.3 goals saved above expected, the fourth-best among all playoff netminders.

He’s not just snoozing either: Woll has allowed one goal on 28 high-danger scoring chances from the Bruins in Games 5 and 6.

» READ MORE: Bet on Golden Knights to win Game 6 against the Stars en route to another Stanley Cup championship

Boston, which set the NHL regular-season record with 65 wins last season, allowed the Panthers to crawl back from the same 3-1 series deficit. The Leafs advanced in a playoff series for the first time since 2004, but playoff longevity still haunts them.

Taking both narratives into consideration, the weight of losing this game is almost too daunting to bear for both historic organizations and their ardent fan bases.

The Leafs have paid their dues, but oddsmakers think they’re due for a loss here.

I’m riding the team that’s played with more desperation and a hot goaltender — even if it is the cursed Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game 7 predictions: Pick

The bet: Leafs money line (+120 at bet365)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.