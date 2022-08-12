Commercial Content, 21+

The Philadelphia Phillies snapped their seven-game winning streak with a 3-0 loss to the Marlins Thursday. Perhaps what was more costly than losing the game was Kyle Schwarber’s exit in the fifth inning due to a right calf strain.

With Bryce Harper still on the IL, the Phillies can ill afford a lengthy injury to another one of their sluggers. Philadelphia has a small margin for error, with the Padres and Brewers vying for wild card spots.

Next up for the Phillies is a trip to New York to take on the Mets, who have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

Ranger Suárez will get the start for the visitors while the Mets will counter with Max Scherzer.

With New York as high as a -225 favorite, bettors might need to get a bit creative with their wagers if they’re looking to back the home team.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB odds

Moneyline: PHI (+180) vs. NYM (-225)

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-125) vs. NYM -1.5 (+105)

Total: Over 7 (-110) | Under 7 (-110)

Phillies vs. Mets probable pitchers

Ranger Suárez (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs. Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA)

As hot as the Phillies have been of late, the Mets have been even hotter. New York currently has the second-longest winning streak in the majors with six consecutive victories.

The Mets are playing with a ton of confidence right now with Scherzer atop their rotation and Jacob deGrom back from injury.

If you listen to the Mets broadcast, you’ll hear a ton about how the Mets are trying to build their camaraderie.

For example, the Mets recently installed a pool table in their clubhouse to help bring players together—particularly those who joined the team at the trade deadline.

While it might seem trite for professional ball players, it does show a level of commitment the players are trying to make to one another. This team recognizes it could be on the cusp of something special, and in this instance, it’s the little things that could make all the difference when you’re pursuing a World Series title.

It’s worth noting that New York has lost just one game since the trade deadline as new arrivals Daniel Vogelbach (15-44, .341 AVG, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs), Tyler Naquin (11-30, .367 AVG, 3 HRs, 7 RBIs), and Darin Ruf (5-15, .333 AVG, 0 HR, 5 RBIs) have all contributed.

Mets manager Buck Showalter also deserves a ton of credit for putting the players in the right spots.

Sometimes qualitative data can be just as effective as anything quantitative, and right now, the Mets are coming into this series with a ton of mojo.

But with odds as high as -225, I’m going to pass on taking the Mets on the moneyline altogether. However, I’d look to play them in the first five innings, where they’ve also covered the runline in each of their past six games.

You can grab New York at -0.5 / -135 over at BetMGM.

Phillies vs. Mets pick

Mets F5 RL -0.5 (-135)

