The Phillies went from underdogs to favorites after one World Series game. They had erased a 5-0 deficit and J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead home run in the 10th inning gave them a 6-5 win and a 1-0 series lead.

They fell behind again Saturday night in Game 2, 5-0. This time, the Astros, behind a dominant outing from Framber Valdez, held on and evened the series.

The series line (Astros -175, Phillies +145 at BetMGM) is about where it was before Game 1. The MVP odds, meanwhile, have moved.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez had the shortest odds at the beginning of the series, but has just one hit through two games. Kyle Tucker (+650), who homered twice in Game 1, now has the shortest odds to win World Series MVP, followed by Alex Bregman and Valdez, both at +700.

Álvarez, Realmuto and Bryce Harper are next at +850.

Player Odds (BetMGM) Kyle Tucker, Astros +650 Alex Bregman, Astros +700 Framber Valdez, Astros +700 Yordan Álvarez, Astros +850 Bryce Harper, Phillies +850 J.T. Realmuto, Phillies +850 José Altuve, Astros +1000 Jeremy Peña, Astros +1500 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies +1600

Seven of the nine players with the shortest odds are Astros, signaling two things: Houston is likely to win the World Series, and the Astros are getting contributions from all over.

Altuve’s bat is coming alive after a cold start to the postseason. Tucker hit two homers in Game 1, albeit in a losing effort. Valdez was really tough to hit Saturday night, cheating controversy or not. And Bregman had a massive home run to give the Astros some breathing room in a 5-2 win.

The Phillies will need their big bats to come through if they have any chance at winning the series.

The series shifts back to Philadelphia Monday night for a pivotal Game 3. Houston is a slight favorite at -130 (Phillies +110). It will be Lance McCullers Jr. for Houston vs. Noah Syndergaard of the Phillies.

» READ MORE: Phillies comfortable with Noah Syndergaard on the mound for World Series Game 3

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.