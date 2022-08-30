Five days after he hobbled off the court in former NBA player Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am game, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick, is out for the upcoming season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.
While this news is obviously devastating for the Thunder and NBA fans alike, it immediately impacts the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) award.
The earliest odds we saw in this market listed the Magic’s Paolo Banchero (first overall pick) as the favorite at +300. Houston’s Jabari Smith (third overall pick) had the second-shortest odds at +300, while Holmgren was third at +475.
NBA ROY Odds On June 23rd
Paolo Banchero +300
Jabari Smith Jr +350
Chet Holmgren +475
Jaden Ivey +500
Keegan Murray +800
Bennedict Mathurin +1200
Shaedon Sharpe +1200
Dyson Daniels +1500
Johnny Davis +2000
Ochai Agbaji +2000
Jalen Williams +2500
A.J. Griffin +2500
Ousmane Dieng +2500
Mark Williams +2500
Jalen Duren +3000
Current FanDuel Odds
Paolo Banchero +200
Jaden Ivey +500
Keegan Murray +500
Jabari Smith +600
Bennedict Mathurin +1100
Shaedon Sharpe +3000
Johnny Davis +3300
Dyson Daniels +3300
Jaden Hardy +4000
Jalen Williams +4200
Jalen Duren +4200
Ochai Agbaji +4200
Mark Williams +4500
Jeremy Sochan +5500
AJ Griffin +5500
Ousmane Dieng +5500
Malaki Branham +6500
Nikola Jovic +6500
Tari Eason +10000
Dalen Terry +10000
Jake LaRavia +10000
MarJon Beauchamp +10000
Tyty Washington Jr. +13000
Christian Braun +18000
Banchero deserves to be a heavy favorite
Banchero’s odds shortening to +200 shouldn’t surprise anyone as the top overall pick. At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, he comes into the league with an NBA-ready frame.
Banchero led Duke to the Final Four, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. And while he only played in two NBA Summer League games, he averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
As much as I’m always looking to fade the favorite in these markets, it’ll take quite a performance from the other contenders to keep Banchero from winning Rookie of the Year. He stuffs the stat sheet probably better than any rookie in his class and should walk right into the Magic’s starting lineup.
Murray is a legitimate contender at +500
Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, picked fourth overall in the draft, is the other player who saw his odds improve. He’s down to +500 after opening at +800.
Murray is a tremendous shooter at 6-foot-8. He averaged 23.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40% from behind the three-point line before declaring early for the draft after his sophomore year.
During the summer, the Iowa product led all rookies in scoring with 23.3 points and he once again shot 40% from distance over the four games. He also averaged seven rebounds per game.
And if symmetry is your thing, the previous Rookie of the Year winner, Scottie Barnes, was also selected with the fourth overall pick.
Value on Mathurin at +1100?
One player that still has value on the board is Indiana’s, Bennedict Mathurin. Like Murray, Mathurin entered the draft following his sophomore year. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists at Arizona.
At the NBA Summer League, Mathurin finished third among rookies with 19.3 points per game, shooting 39% from behind the three-point line.
The only hindrance I see with Mathurin winning ROY is whether he’ll get enough minutes on the court to challenge the other contenders. Mathurin will likely slot in behind Buddy Hield at shooting guard on the Pacers’ depth chart.
