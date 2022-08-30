Five days after he hobbled off the court in former NBA player Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am game, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick, is out for the upcoming season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

While this news is obviously devastating for the Thunder and NBA fans alike, it immediately impacts the race for the NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) award.

The earliest odds we saw in this market listed the Magic’s Paolo Banchero (first overall pick) as the favorite at +300. Houston’s Jabari Smith (third overall pick) had the second-shortest odds at +300, while Holmgren was third at +475.

NBA ROY Odds On June 23rd

Paolo Banchero +300

Jabari Smith Jr +350

Chet Holmgren +475

Jaden Ivey +500

Keegan Murray +800

Bennedict Mathurin +1200

Shaedon Sharpe +1200

Dyson Daniels +1500

Johnny Davis +2000

Ochai Agbaji +2000

Jalen Williams +2500

A.J. Griffin +2500

Ousmane Dieng +2500

Mark Williams +2500

Jalen Duren +3000

Current FanDuel Odds

Paolo Banchero +200

Jaden Ivey +500

Keegan Murray +500

Jabari Smith +600

Bennedict Mathurin +1100

Shaedon Sharpe +3000

Johnny Davis +3300

Dyson Daniels +3300

Jaden Hardy +4000

Jalen Williams +4200

Jalen Duren +4200

Ochai Agbaji +4200

Mark Williams +4500

Jeremy Sochan +5500

AJ Griffin +5500

Ousmane Dieng +5500

Malaki Branham +6500

Nikola Jovic +6500

Tari Eason +10000

Dalen Terry +10000

Jake LaRavia +10000

MarJon Beauchamp +10000

Tyty Washington Jr. +13000

Christian Braun +18000

Banchero deserves to be a heavy favorite

Banchero’s odds shortening to +200 shouldn’t surprise anyone as the top overall pick. At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, he comes into the league with an NBA-ready frame.

Banchero led Duke to the Final Four, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. And while he only played in two NBA Summer League games, he averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

As much as I’m always looking to fade the favorite in these markets, it’ll take quite a performance from the other contenders to keep Banchero from winning Rookie of the Year. He stuffs the stat sheet probably better than any rookie in his class and should walk right into the Magic’s starting lineup.

Murray is a legitimate contender at +500

Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, picked fourth overall in the draft, is the other player who saw his odds improve. He’s down to +500 after opening at +800.

Murray is a tremendous shooter at 6-foot-8. He averaged 23.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40% from behind the three-point line before declaring early for the draft after his sophomore year.

During the summer, the Iowa product led all rookies in scoring with 23.3 points and he once again shot 40% from distance over the four games. He also averaged seven rebounds per game.

And if symmetry is your thing, the previous Rookie of the Year winner, Scottie Barnes, was also selected with the fourth overall pick.

Value on Mathurin at +1100?

One player that still has value on the board is Indiana’s, Bennedict Mathurin. Like Murray, Mathurin entered the draft following his sophomore year. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists at Arizona.

At the NBA Summer League, Mathurin finished third among rookies with 19.3 points per game, shooting 39% from behind the three-point line.

The only hindrance I see with Mathurin winning ROY is whether he’ll get enough minutes on the court to challenge the other contenders. Mathurin will likely slot in behind Buddy Hield at shooting guard on the Pacers’ depth chart.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.