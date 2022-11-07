The Philadelphia 76ers are entering a crucial early-season stretch of their schedule, as their next seven games are against teams with a combined record of 35-13, and each possess a better record than the 4-6 start Doc Rivers and company have compiled through 10 games.

The treacherous onslaught begins tonight against the Phoenix Suns, fresh off their blowout win over the Portland Trailblazers. Phoenix has the second-best record in the NBA at 7-2, behind the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (9-0).

Can the Sixers bounce back after a Friday night loss to the Knicks, or will Chris Paul and the Suns continue their hot start? Here’s a look at how we’re betting player props ahead of this game.

Chris Paul over 2.5 first quarter assists (+120)

There is one big reason for this bet: pick and roll. The 76ers have struggled in rotation against opposing pick and roll teams, and when Chris Paul comes out aggressively in the first quarter, he has a tendency to pick apart mediocre defenses.

Without James Harden, the 76ers’ offense will run through Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and to be honest, there’s not a lot the Sixers can do defensively to slow down the back court tandem of Paul and Devin Booker.

With Embiid listed as questionable after dealing with the flu the past week, don’t expect him to look fluid defensively, which can lead to some easy baskets in the paint for Deandre Ayton, and wide open three-point looks for Torrey Craig and Mikal Bridges.

Taking Paul to have a double-double tonight at +170 on Caesars would be a nice bet as well, assuming he gets off to a hot start tonight at the Wells Fargo Center. He has finished with a double-double in three of his last four matchups against Philly.

Joel Embiid under 10.5 rebounds (+100)

As mentioned above, even if Embiid plays tonight, there’s no guarantee he will be 100% out on the floor. With Ayton as a major piece defensively and averaging just under eight rebounds per game, I expect him to make life difficult for Embiid on the boards tonight.

History against the Suns tells us Embiid is in for a big night, as he’s averaging 31 points and 12 rebounds in 10 career matchups against Phoenix, and has failed to snatch down less than 10.5 rebounds just once over their last four matchups.

However, Embiid has not pulled down double-digit rebounds since October 22 against the Spurs, the third game of the season. In his last three games played, Embiid has averaged just under six rebounds per game.

Bet on him to struggle on the boards tonight if he does indeed play.

*Bonus parlay play: Devin Booker over 2.5 threes and Deandre Ayton over 1.5 blocks+steals (+560)

