Back the 76ers covering the spread vs Knicks in Game 4

After falling down 2-0 in the series, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in Game 3 with an 11 point win at home against the New York Knicks. It can be argued this series could easily be 2-1 in favor of Philadelphia with how Game 2 ended due to controversial officiating.

Oddsmakers give the 76ers the nod in this one, and I’m betting them to cover the -5 point spread on FanDuel (-108).

Knicks vs 76ers odds

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Knicks: +5 (-112) Moneyline Knicks: +166 Totals O208 (-112) Spread 76ers: -5 (-108) Moneyline 76ers: -198 Totals U208 (-108)

Knicks vs 76ers analysis

The story of Game 3 was Joel Embiid’s 50 point performance. While he averaged 31.5 in the first two games, inefficiency hurt his team. He was more efficient in Game 3 by making 13 of 19 from the field and five of seven three pointers. He also made 19 of 21 free throws.

While it’s impossible to expect a repeat 50 point performance in Game 4, this aggressive version of Embiid is a nightmare to guard. Tyrese Maxey (25 points), Kelly Oubre Jr. (15 points), and others all benefited from Embiid taking most the attention.

Although the Knicks shot the ball fairly well, the 76ers defense had eight blocks and six steals. Although they surrendered 39 points to Jalen Brunson (Who shot much better than in the first two games), he was still forced into many tough shots.

Brunson is the biggest story for the Knicks. New York badly needed a bounce back game from him in Game 3 after he made just 16 of 55 shots prior. Not only did he play better, but he also dished out 13 assists in a losing effort.

The Knicks’ loss wasn’t for a lack of scoring production from Brunson’s teammates. Josh Hart had his third straight 20 point game of the series, OG Anunoby scored 17, and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 14 in limited minutes due to foul trouble.

Foul trouble to Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson were big in Embiid having the performance he did. Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Game 3 and was wearing a walking boot, which could leave the Knicks scrambling to find a body to play in the frontcourt.

Knicks vs 76ers predictions

While Robinson’s box score isn’t electrifying, his presence defensively is big. With Julius Randle already out, the Knicks rotation at big gets even thinner. If Game 3 was any indication, Embiid is fully healthy and will continue playing with an aggressive mindset.

Rebounding could be an area the 76ers capitalize most on in Game 4 with Robinson out. Offensive rebounding has been one of New York’s greatest strengths throughout the series thus far, but may not be anymore.

While Brunson had a good Game 3, too much is being expected out of him. I think the Knicks will win another game in this series, but I see Philadelphia covering with a win Sunday.

Knicks vs 76ers pick

76ers to cover -5 points on FanDuel (-108)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.