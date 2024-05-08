Pick the Pacers to keep it close and cover against the Knicks in Game 2

After accurately picking the Pacers to cover the spread in Game 1 as underdogs against the Knicks, I’m running that pick back for Game 2. Indiana were six point underdogs in Game 1 and are 4.5 point underdogs entering Game 2. I’m choosing FanDuel as my NBA betting site for this wager (-110).

Pacers vs Knicks odds

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Pacers: +4.5 (-110) Moneyline Pacers: +162 Totals O219.5 (-110) Spread Knicks: -4.5 (-110) Moneyline Knicks: -194 Totals U219.5 (-110)

Pacers vs Knicks analysis

The most notable change entering Game 2 is the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson the rest of the postseason. The Knicks’ depth had been depleted entering this series as it was, and that takes another hit. Miles McBride is now the Knicks’ only reliable bench player.

If Isaiah Hartenstein gets in foul trouble or needs a breather, an unfavorable choice of inserting Precious Achiuwa in the lineup is the only choice Tom Thibodeaux will have. New York was outscored in bench points 46-3 in Game 1 and McBride didn’t even score.

As big a loss as Robinson is from a depth perspective, his rebounding and size will be missed. After obliterating the 76ers on the glass all series, they still won the rebounding battle in Game 1. It’ll be interesting to see how the battles on the boards go without Robinson.

Even with Robinson’s injury, it feels safe to say we know what the Knicks will give. Jalen Brunson will flirt with 40 points, Josh Hart will be a rebounding machine and hit clutch shots, and Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, and Hartenstein will all make great effort plays.

As for Indiana, their bench will be the biggest advantage they have all series. T.J. McConnell, Isaiah Jackson, Obi Toppin, and Ben Sheppard were outstanding in Game 1. They’re a fresher team than the Knicks, and that discrepancy will increase in Indiana’s favor each game.

It’s a good thing they have the supporting cast they do, as Tyrese Haliburton’s scoring struggles have continued. He scored the fewest points on the team (six) but still contributed eight assists and four steals. He’s scored 20 points just once since April 12th.

Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner have both taken turns taking over games for the Pacers, whereas everything the Knicks run starts or ends with Brunson. Look for Siakam and Turner to try and draw fouls on Hartenstein quickly each game the rest of the series.

Pacers vs Knicks predictions

I still think the Knicks can win the series, but this game feels like one Indiana should win. They came incredibly close in Game 1 but some controversial officiating and Brunson’s greatness helped the Knicks escape with a victory.

I’m predicting Haliburton picks up his scoring production sooner than later. I think a better scoring game from Haliburton and continued excellence from those around him will help the Pacers at the very least keep this game close.

Pacers vs Knicks pick

Pacers to cover +4.5 points on FanDuel (-110)

