Our basketball expert is here to take you through the best NBA betting sites to use when betting on hoops in the USA this season.

The Best NBA Betting Sites 2022

More on the Best NBA Betting Sites

What Makes a Top NBA Betting Site?

There are a number of factors that all the best NBA betting sites boast, with this list including the likes of bonuses and promotions, live streaming, live betting and market selection to name a few.

We’re here to go through the most important factors that all NBA betting sites should boast if they’re to be considered as one of the top options to go with then betting on basketball online.

Range of Markets

The top NBA betting sites will have a huge range of markets across the board for you to bet on, with this including all of the following: pre-game, in-play, same-game parlay and futures markets.

There should be a huge range of spread, totals and player/game props to bet on before each game gets underway, while the variety of same-game parlay markets should also be strong.

The best sites out there will put their futures markets up as soon as possible, updating them on a daily basis, with the markets themselves being hugely diverse and allowing you to wager on a number of different areas.

The live betting markets on offer should be very varied and be updated constantly as the game itself plays out, with more markets being added as the match progresses.

A wide range of markets is hugely important as they allow bettors a high level of variety when betting, giving them the chance to get creative with their bets when wagering on basketball this season.

Odds

The top NBA betting sites will offer competitive odds on all of their markets, no matter whether they’re futures or live betting markets.

These odds should also be updated constantly no matter which market they’re offered for, whether it be for pre-game bets or long-term wagers via futures markets.

NBA sites offering competitive odds is hugely important as it allows players to get the best prices available for certain markets and make the most money possible on their winnings bets.

It’s always important to do your own research before making your choice of NBA betting site to see which sportsbooks offer the best odds, as well as the sites which offer odds boosts for basketball action.

Odds boosts provide players with a great way to get the strongest prices around on specific basketball markets, with these boosted odds promos being offered on a daily basis.

Bonuses and Promotions

Arguably the most important factor when it comes to deciding which NBA betting sites are the best is the range of bonuses and promotions they have on offer for both new and current players.

All the top sites for basketball betting should have a strong welcome offer available for new customers, one that should be very easy to claim and allow you a whole host of funds in the form of free bets or bonus funds.

These offers are always worth taking advantage of as they allow you to get the absolute most out of your money when betting on NBA games.

In addition to this, a range of promotions that both new and existing customers can use should be offered, covering a variety of sports as well as basketball.

These should allow you to get boosted odds on your parlay/same-game parlay bets, free bets and bonus funds by wagering on sports throughout the week, with you then able to use these for your NBA bets.

Live Streaming

A top quality live streaming section should be on offer with all the best NBA betting sites, with this allowing bettors to keep up-to-date with the games they’re betting on that day.

The live streams on offer to you should be very clear and suffer no issues in terms of lag, giving you the chance to keep up with events as they’re happening in real time.

Live streaming should be offered for as many NBA games as possible, while most sites will allow you to tune in to any live stream you please should you have a funded account.

It’s important to check the rules regarding your site’s live streaming service, as some will only allow you to watch should you have a bet on the game itself, however most will allow you to watch as long as you have money in your account.

Live Betting

An impressive live betting section should be available via all top NBA betting sites, with a range of helpful stats and a variety of markets on offer here.

These markets should be updated constantly throughout the game as the match itself progresses, with the odds for these markets changing simultaneously.

A variety of stats will be offered during the game itself, with these changing to represent exactly what’s happened as the match goes on, with bettors being able to use these as a guide when placing their bets.

The absolute best basketball betting sites will offer an interactive graphic used to show bettors what’s happening during the game, allowing those who can tune into their live streams the chance to keep up with the action.

Customer Service

All the strongest NBA betting sites will offer numerous ways to contact their customer support teams, with the likes of phone, email and live all being available.

These contact methods should be live 24/7, giving bettors the choice as to when and where they contact them regarding any issues or queries they may have regarding their NBA bets.

In addition to these methods, a helpful FAQ section will also be offered that addresses a number of questions that have already been asked, covering a variety of topics and areas in the process.

These sections are great, as they have the potential to answer any queries you have without the need for you to get in contact with their customer support team, sorting your question immediately.

Best NBA Betting Sites Ranked

There are a number of betting sites to choose from when it comes to betting on the NBA online, with a whole host of quality options to choose from.

We’ve gone through and picked out the best five NBA betting sites to use for your basketball bets this season, offering expert analysing as to why they’re the best options to choose from when betting on hoops.

5. BetParx

BetParx offers futures markets that can’t be found at any other sportsbook on our list, with you able to bet on which players will make the year-end All NBA teams, while all the regular futures markets are also offered.

Their range of stats offered for each game offer their bettors to use when placing their pre-game and in-play bets.

The variety of markets they have available for your same-game parlay bets is also good, giving you the chance to get adventurous when placing your basketball wagers.

In addition to all of this, they also run a range of offers that both new and existing players can take advantage of to claim a number of free bets every week to use on NBA markets.

New players also get the chance to claim their generous welcome offer of a $750 risk-free bet to use on any basketball market they fancy during the season.

4. BetRivers

BetRivers’ sportsbook proves to be one of the strongest out there when it comes to NBA betting, with their range of futures and player and game prop markets proving to be impressive.

The range of stats on offer are also very helpful, with you handed a variety of info that’s available for both individual players and teams for each game that you can use when placing your bets.

A number of live streams are offered to customers with funded accounts, while their welcome offer also allows for a $250 risk-free bet to be used on any of their NBA markets.

The range of offers available for current players also prove to be very good, with you able to claim a number of these promotions every week on a variety of sports.

3. FanDuel

FanDuel’s same-game parlay options are easily some of the best you’re going to come across amongst NBA betting sites, with a huge range of options offered, giving you the chance to place your self-created basketball wagers.

Their welcome offer gives new users the chance to claim a $1000 No Sweat First Bet, while their current customer offers allow you to claim heaps of free bets every week to use on the NBA.

Their futures and live betting markets are also good, with their live streaming section also allowing you to tune in to a whole host of NBA games throughout the season to keep on top of the action and your bets.

The odds boosts on offer also allow you to get better prices for certain NBA markets than other sports betting sites, with these boosts changing on a day-to-day basis depending on which teams are playing each day.

2. BetMGM

BetMGM is the leading online betting site when it comes to NBA betting, with their huge range of pre-game, live betting and same-game parlay markets proving to be seriously impressive.

Their live streaming offerings will allow you to tune in to a huge host of NBA games each day, giving you the chance to keep up with the action and your bets as they get underway in real time.

The range of promotions and offers for current users are great, with a number of bonus funds available to be claimed each week and used on their NBA markets.

BetMGM’s welcome offer is also very strong, with a $1000 risk-free bet available to be claimed when using their bonus code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up, with not many of their competitors able to compete with them in this regard.

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars is the top sportsbook around when it comes to betting on the NBA, with a whole range of same-game parlay options, game/player props and futures markets available.

They offer a range of live streaming options for NBA games as well, allowing you the opportunity to tune into games you’ve bet on with their online sportsbook.

Their welcome offer is easily one of the best out there, allowing you to get your first NBA bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with code INQUIRERFULL, with only a handful of competitors able to match the amount on offer here.

A number of current customer offers are also on show for both and existing users to take advantage of, another factor that makes Caesars the top option when betting on the NBA this year.

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Live Betting Live Streaming Same-Game Parlays Promo Code? Caesars Sportsbook First $1,250 Bet on Caesars Yes Yes Yes INQUIRERFULL BetMGM $1000 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes INQUIRERMGM FanDuel $1000 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes None BetRivers $250 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes None BetParx $750 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes None

More Best NBA Betting Sites

Fubo Sportsbook

One of the best features Fubo has is its huge range of live streaming options, with you able to tune in to the range of NBA games taking place every day throughout the season.

Their same-game parlay section is quite impressive, while their in-play markets prove to be some of the best you’ll find when placing your NBA bets.

A $1,000 risk-free bet is also on offer for new customers, a factor that only adds to the bonus funds you can claim and use for your basketball bets.

DRF Sportsbook

DRF’s futures market offerings prove to be strong when it comes to NBA, with you being able to place a number of unique bets on these markets for the long-term.

A range of ongoing promotions and a $400 No Fret Bet are both up for grabs with code BC400NFB, with you being able to use all of the bonus funds you claim from these on their NBA markets.

The live betting and same-game parlay markets on offer prove to be strong, giving you a variety of options to side with when wagering on basketball this season.

Borgata

Borgata’s sportsbook is very similar to that of BetMGM’s, thus it won’t be a shock to hear that they’re one of the better choices to side with when betting on the NBA.

A strong range of futures and same-game parlay markets are all on offer with their online sportsbook, with their game and player prop selection also top-notch.

Their welcome offer, which can be claimed with code PIBONUS, is very easy to get involved with, a factor that’s just one of many reasons as to why you should sign-up with them for your basketball wagering.

SI Sportsbook

Sports Illustrated is relatively new to the online sports betting market, however don’t let this take away from the fact that their online sportsbook is still very strong.

They have a strong range of markets covering all games for the 2022 campaign, with their futures market selection also quite impressive.

Their ongoing customer offers are also excellent, giving you the chance to claim loads in bonus funds and free bets when betting on the NBA every week.

Golden Nugget Sportsbook

Golden Nugget is mainly known for their work in the online casino world, however it’s fair to say that their sportsbook definitely does their reputation justice.

They have some of the strongest range of NBA futures markets out there, with their range of odds boosts also allowing you to get better prices on your basketball bets.

The live betting markets they have to offer are great, with you also having a range of player and game props to wager on for all games as well.

Superbook Sportsbook

Superbook isn’t exactly a household name when it comes to online sports betting, however this should’t take away from the fact that their online sportsbook is still excellent.

A great range of odds boosts for NBA games, futures markets and welcome offer are all in-store with Superbook, making them a worthwhile choice for your NBA betting this year.

Can I legally bet on NBA Games in my state?

21 different states have legalized online sports betting at this point, with NBA betting currently legal and licenced in all of these.

These are the states in which you’re currently legally allowed to bet on NBA matches and markets online:

State Legal NBA Betting? Arizona Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Delaware Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Michigan Yes Mississippi Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington DC Yes Washington Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

Best NBA Betting Sites FAQs

Is NBA betting legal?

Yes. As long as sports betting is legal in your state, you’ll be able to bet on NBA games online, with you needing a funded sports betting account and be at least 21 years of age in order to do so.

What is the best NBA betting app?

There are a number of top NBA betting apps to use out there when placing your basketball wagers via your mobile phone or tablet.

The likes of BetMGM and FanDuel boast two of the best NBA betting apps to use for your hoops wagers, with their desktop equivalents also proving to be very strong.

What kind of bets can I place on the NBA?

You will be able to place a whole host of different bets on the NBA, with all the regular markets such as moneyline, spread and totals available.

Additionally, markets such as player props, game props, futures and same-game parlay bets are also wagers you’ll be able to place with the top sports betting sites.

The variety of bets available for these markets will differ depending on which sportsbook you’ve signed up with, thus it’s important to do your research beforehand to see which betting sites have the most varied selection of markets.

Can I bet on other sports with NBA betting sites?

Yes. All of the sports betting sites listed in this piece will have a number of other sports available for you to wager on, with the sports available depending on the sportsbook.

Sports such as football, hockey and baseball will all be available via top online NBA betting sites, with the other sports available varying from sportsbook to sportsbook.

Where can I find the best NBA betting odds?

The NBA sports betting sites listed in this piece all boast strong, competitive odds to offer, especially for markets such as the moneyline, spread and totals.

The likes of BetMGM, FanDuel and PointsBet are some of the leaders when it comes to offering the best odds, with these the sportsbooks to side with when looking for the best odds on NBA markets.

Do basketball bets include overtime?

Yes. Unless stated otherwise, all bets on the NBA will carry over should the match you’ve bet on go into overtime.

Bets on markets such as game props, player props, moneyline, spread and totals will all still be active if the game ends all-square and goes into overtime, with the final result of the match being used to decide the outcome of these markets.

