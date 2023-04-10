Skip to content
Sports Betting
Link copied to clipboard

Sixers expected to make quick work of Nets in first round of NBA playoffs

The Sixers are expected to make quick work of the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs.

James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to roll in round one vs. Brooklyn.
James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to roll in round one vs. Brooklyn.Read moreTim Nwachukwu / Getty Images
    by Jeff Neiburg, The Action Network
    Published 

The NBA playoffs are back, and in Philadelphia it’s a similar script: a seemingly pushover first-round series and then an Eastern Conference mammoth in round two.

First up for the third-seeded Sixers is the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, who look a lot different in April than they did in November.

Pushover? The odds are saying so, as the Sixers are massive favorites to get by the Nets and reach the second round, where the Boston Celtics would likely be waiting. Here’s a look at some Sixers-Nets odds.

Odds as of 12 p.m. Monday, April 10 and are subject to change.

  1. Get your BetMGM promo code

  2. New to NBA wagering? Check out our NBA Betting Tips

  3. Read about the Best NBA Betting Sites

Sixers vs. Nets series odds (BetMGM)

  1. Sixers -900

  2. Nets +600

There are still some seedings and matchups to be determined with play-in games this week, but there are a few interesting first round matchups across the NBA playoffs. This just doesn’t happen to be among them.

With MVP favorite Joel Embiid rolling, the Sixers are expected to make quick work of the Nets. The series begins Saturday at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The rest of the schedule is still to be announced.

» READ MORE: NBA championship futures: Clippers, Cavaliers worth betting as title long shots

Sixers vs. Nets series prop: How many games will the series go?

  1. 4 games +240

  2. 5 games +200

  3. 6 games +325

  4. 7 games +375

Sixers vs. Nets series prop: Series spread

  1. Sixers -1.5 games (-300)

  2. Nets +1.5 games +240

  3. Sixers -2.5 games (-155)

  4. Nets +2.5 (+125)

Sixers vs. Nets series prop: Exact result

  1. Sixers 4-0: +250

  2. Sixers 4-1: +200

  3. Sixers 4-2: +400

  4. Sixers 4-3: +450

  5. Nets 4-0: +10000

  6. Nets 4-1: +5000

  7. Nets 4-2: +1400

  8. Nets 4-3: +1600

Sixers in four or five seems to be the most likely result.

Basketball reference has the Sixers at 71.3% to win the series.

It’s in the next round where things are expected to get dicey, as is typically the case with these Sixers.

» READ MORE: Gauging the Sixers’ championship chances ahead of their playoff opener against the Nets

NBA championship odds entering playoffs

The Sixers enter the playoffs with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA championship at BetMGM.

Here’s a look at the latest odds:

Team
Milwaukee Bucks
Odds
+275
Team
Boston Celtcis
Odds
+350
Team
Phoenix Suns
Odds
+500
Team
Philadelphia 76ers
Odds
+900
Team
Denver Nuggets
Odds
+1000
Team
Golden State Warriors
Odds
+1000
Team
Los Angeles Lakers
Odds
+1600
Team
Memphis Grizzlies
Odds
+1600
Team
Los Angeles Clippers
Odds
+2500
Team
Cleveland Cavaliers
Odds
+3500
Team
Sacramento Kings
Odds
+6600
Team
New York Knicks
Odds
+10000
Team
Miami Heat
Odds
+15000
Team
Minnesota Timberwolves
Odds
+15000
Team
New Orleans Pelicans
Odds
+15000
Team
Atlanta Hawks
Odds
+20000
Team
Toronto Raptors
Odds
+20000
Team
Brooklyn Nets
Odds
+50000
Team
Chicago Bulls
Odds
+50000
Team
Oklahoma City Thunder
Odds
+50000

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Published 
    Jeff Neiburg, The Action Network