Sixers expected to make quick work of Nets in first round of NBA playoffs
The Sixers are expected to make quick work of the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs.
The NBA playoffs are back, and in Philadelphia it’s a similar script: a seemingly pushover first-round series and then an Eastern Conference mammoth in round two.
First up for the third-seeded Sixers is the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, who look a lot different in April than they did in November.
Pushover? The odds are saying so, as the Sixers are massive favorites to get by the Nets and reach the second round, where the Boston Celtics would likely be waiting. Here’s a look at some Sixers-Nets odds.
Odds as of 12 p.m. Monday, April 10 and are subject to change.
Get your BetMGM promo code
New to NBA wagering? Check out our NBA Betting Tips
Read about the Best NBA Betting Sites
Sixers vs. Nets series odds (BetMGM)
Sixers -900
Nets +600
There are still some seedings and matchups to be determined with play-in games this week, but there are a few interesting first round matchups across the NBA playoffs. This just doesn’t happen to be among them.
With MVP favorite Joel Embiid rolling, the Sixers are expected to make quick work of the Nets. The series begins Saturday at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The rest of the schedule is still to be announced.
» READ MORE: NBA championship futures: Clippers, Cavaliers worth betting as title long shots
Sixers vs. Nets series prop: How many games will the series go?
4 games +240
5 games +200
6 games +325
7 games +375
Sixers vs. Nets series prop: Series spread
Sixers -1.5 games (-300)
Nets +1.5 games +240
Sixers -2.5 games (-155)
Nets +2.5 (+125)
Sixers vs. Nets series prop: Exact result
Sixers 4-0: +250
Sixers 4-1: +200
Sixers 4-2: +400
Sixers 4-3: +450
Nets 4-0: +10000
Nets 4-1: +5000
Nets 4-2: +1400
Nets 4-3: +1600
Sixers in four or five seems to be the most likely result.
Basketball reference has the Sixers at 71.3% to win the series.
It’s in the next round where things are expected to get dicey, as is typically the case with these Sixers.
» READ MORE: Gauging the Sixers’ championship chances ahead of their playoff opener against the Nets
NBA championship odds entering playoffs
The Sixers enter the playoffs with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA championship at BetMGM.
Here’s a look at the latest odds:
» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.