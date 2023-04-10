Sixers expected to make quick work of Nets in first round of NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs are back, and in Philadelphia it’s a similar script: a seemingly pushover first-round series and then an Eastern Conference mammoth in round two.

First up for the third-seeded Sixers is the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, who look a lot different in April than they did in November.

Pushover? The odds are saying so, as the Sixers are massive favorites to get by the Nets and reach the second round, where the Boston Celtics would likely be waiting. Here’s a look at some Sixers-Nets odds.

Sixers vs. Nets series odds (BetMGM)

Sixers -900 Nets +600

There are still some seedings and matchups to be determined with play-in games this week, but there are a few interesting first round matchups across the NBA playoffs. This just doesn’t happen to be among them.

With MVP favorite Joel Embiid rolling, the Sixers are expected to make quick work of the Nets. The series begins Saturday at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The rest of the schedule is still to be announced.

Sixers vs. Nets series prop: How many games will the series go?

4 games +240 5 games +200 6 games +325 7 games +375

Sixers vs. Nets series prop: Series spread

Sixers -1.5 games (-300) Nets +1.5 games +240 Sixers -2.5 games (-155) Nets +2.5 (+125)

Sixers vs. Nets series prop: Exact result

Sixers 4-0: +250 Sixers 4-1: +200 Sixers 4-2: +400 Sixers 4-3: +450 Nets 4-0: +10000 Nets 4-1: +5000 Nets 4-2: +1400 Nets 4-3: +1600

Sixers in four or five seems to be the most likely result.

Basketball reference has the Sixers at 71.3% to win the series.

It’s in the next round where things are expected to get dicey, as is typically the case with these Sixers.

NBA championship odds entering playoffs

The Sixers enter the playoffs with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA championship at BetMGM.

Here’s a look at the latest odds:

Team Odds Team Milwaukee Bucks Odds +275 Team Boston Celtcis Odds +350 Team Phoenix Suns Odds +500 Team Philadelphia 76ers Odds +900 Team Denver Nuggets Odds +1000 Team Golden State Warriors Odds +1000 Team Los Angeles Lakers Odds +1600 Team Memphis Grizzlies Odds +1600 Team Los Angeles Clippers Odds +2500 Team Cleveland Cavaliers Odds +3500 Team Sacramento Kings Odds +6600 Team New York Knicks Odds +10000 Team Miami Heat Odds +15000 Team Minnesota Timberwolves Odds +15000 Team New Orleans Pelicans Odds +15000 Team Atlanta Hawks Odds +20000 Team Toronto Raptors Odds +20000 Team Brooklyn Nets Odds +50000 Team Chicago Bulls Odds +50000 Team Oklahoma City Thunder Odds +50000

