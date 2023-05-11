Suns vs. Nuggets prop predictions: Target Devin Booker and Michael Porter Jr. in the prop market

Ahead of tipoff Thursday in Phoenix for Game 6, we’re set to provide a pair of Suns vs. Nuggets predictions and best bets in the player prop market.

Our first target for Game 6 is Phoenix’s Devin Booker. For our second, we’re switching over to the Nuggets side as we target a prop involving Michael Porter Jr.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing. Subject to change.

Suns vs. Nuggets prop: Devin Booker Over 31.5 Points (-125)

The Nuggets have provided no answer for Booker in this series, particularly during the games in Phoenix.

Across all five games, Booker has cleared this number three times and is averaging 34.6 points per game against the Nuggets. Sample just the two home games for Phoenix and bettors will find the Kentucky product is scoring 41.5 points per game on 79% shooting.

Expand the sample to include all playoff games this season and bettors will find Booker has cleared this benchmark in six of 10 games, reaching at least 30 in seven.

The Nuggets are unquestionable worse defensively away from home, too. In three games at home against the Suns, Denver is allowing 98.7 points per game.

But, in two road contests, that number jumps to 125 points per game.

With Phoenix relying heavily on Booker and Durant — they’ve accounted for 60% of all points over the past three games — back the more trustworthy figure to clear this total in Game 6.

Suns vs. Nuggets prop: Michael Porter Jr. Over 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)

Porter Jr. started slowly in the series, but has seen his usage increase over the past three games.

In the first two games, he took only eight shots and three three-pointers per game. Over the past three games, those averages have jumped to 12.7 attempts per game and nine three-pointers attempted per game.

With that kind of volume, it shouldn’t prove difficult for Porter to knock down three or more against a weak Suns defense. He’s done so in two of the past three games with his only failure seeing him hit two of nine.

But, what’s encouraging for bettors is that in the two games he overtook this benchmark, he hit five and six three-pointers.

In Game 6, he’ll face a Phoenix defense that owns the worst defensive rating of the remaining playoff teams and proved average during the regular season defending the 3. Per dunksandthrees.com, the Suns allowed the 14th-best three-point percentage on the defensive end.

Based on those factors, we’ll take Porter Jr. to extend his positive run in Game 6.

