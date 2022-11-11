The Eagles are back on Monday Night Football as big favorites hosting Washington. Penn State is trying to dominate Maryland yet again in Happy Valley. And Temple is on the road in Houston as a big underdog in an American Athletic Conference game.

The dream Phillies run is over, and a fall weekend in Philly means it’s back to focusing on football. Here’s how we’re betting the local teams this weekend (odds courtesy of BetMGM and subject to change).

Bet on the Commanders, Penn State, and the Over in the Temple game

The bets: Commanders +11; Penn State -10.5; Over 56.5 Temple/Houston

Parlay odds: +595 (bet $10, win $59.58)

The Eagles rolled on Washington earlier this season in a 24-8 victory, but that was a different time for the Commanders, who are playing better with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback instead of Carson Wentz. Washington’s defense has been really good lately, and might be getting a boost if Chase Young gets activated and plays. I’m not expecting Washington to win, but an Eagles victory in the 7- to 10-point range seems more likely than a two-touchdown romping.

Up in Happy Valley Saturday, Penn State will have matchup advantages all over the field, particularly when the Nittany Lions are on defense. Taulia Tagovailoa — brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — has been decent for Maryland, but he struggled last week in a 23-10 loss to a down Wisconsin team. Expect scoring to be a struggle for Maryland, and for Penn State to pull away late and cover.

Did you see that Houston score last weekend? The Cougars scored 63 points and lost by two touchdowns. I’m taking the over Saturday on principle alone. Eight of Houston’s nine games have gone over this number. Temple scored 54 points last week on its own. It seems too easy.

— Jeff Neiburg

Bet on Over in Eagles game, Penn State, and Houston over Temple

The bets: Over 44 total points in Commanders/Eagles; Penn State -10.5; Temple -19.5

Parlay odds: +595 (bet $10, win $59.58)

The Eagles are undefeated for good reason — they play their style of football no matter who they face. The Washington Commanders are dealing with internal turmoil, and while the offense looks better in recent weeks without Wentz, they aren’t quite at the level of the Eagles. However, divisional games always tend to be closer, and while the Eagles rolled the Commanders earlier this season, I expect this one to be tight. Hence, why I’m taking over 44 in the game instead of Eagles -11.

Maryland is an up and coming program, and is not only fighting for its first ever eight win season in the Big Ten, but for future recruits as well. Saturday’s matchup will extend far beyond wins and losses this season. However, Penn State is a determined team on a mission. While they fell to Ohio State and Michigan, the Nittany Lions have beaten the teams they should beat. Expect that to continue against the Terrapins, with Penn State winning by at least two touchdowns.

Temple got off the snide last week by taking down lowly USF, but faces a Houston squad fresh off an insane loss to SMU, 77-63. A ton of points were scored in that one, and while the Owls may have scored 54 points of their own, they have simply been outmatched by the class of the AAC this season. Back the Cougars to win by at least three touchdowns on Saturday.

— Devin Jackson

