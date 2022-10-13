We’re hours away from another hilariously inept offensive showdown on Thursday night, this time between the Bears and Commanders in a game that neither can afford to lose at this stage in the season.

Here are three of our favorite prop bets to target at BetMGM ahead of Thursday’s kickoff:

Learn more about the BetMGM Promo Code

Check out more of the best sports betting sites

Justin Fields under 13.5 passing completions (+100)

This prop was set at 14.5 for most of the week, so it’s clear that the betting market feels the same way that I do about Fields’ relative ineptitude at the helm of this Bears attack.

The second-year quarterback has completed a mere 49 passes through five weeks, which ranks 32nd among all passers and has Chicago’s passing offense on pace for the fewest completions by any team across a full season in over 40 years. That’s how little new head coach Matt Eberflus has asked of his sophomore starter following an abysmal rookie campaign.

Washington’s pass offense has been shaky at times, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Fields’ yardage total surpasses what you’d expect from his limited usage. But after completing more than 11 passes just once through five weeks, I’m not expecting much in the volume department.

Carson Wentz over 0.5 interceptions (-120)

This prop has picked up a little steam over the course of the week, but not nearly enough with the way that Wentz is playing in his first year in Washington.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera drew some heat for criticizing Wentz after last week’s loss to the Titans, but it’s hard not to give his propensity for turning it over. The seven-year veteran has thrown at least one interception in four of five games this season, and his six interceptions overall rank one shy of the NFL lead.

Wentz has had issues with interceptions his entire career, throwing at least one in 18 of his last 34 games and 44 of his 90 career contests. Don’t be surprised to see him throw another one against a Bears defense with five interceptions already, including at least one in three straight games.

Khalil Herbert over 26.5 rushing yards (-110)

If Fields isn’t the one leading the Bears offense on Thursday night, who will? Conventional wisdom says it’ll be lead back David Montgomery, who returned last week from a brief injury hiatus, but I’d expect Herbert to get a shot in this one, too.

The second-year rusher made the most of his brief opportunity as this team’s lead back, racking up a whopping 234 yards in two games with Montgomery hobbled. It’s not as if he’s a flash in the pan, either: Herbert ran for 38-plus yards in each of his first two weeks behind Montgomery and rushed for at least 72 yards in all five games last year with more than four carries.

He only saw four rushes a week ago, but I bet Chicago will get him more involved on Thursday in a “first-to-20″ type of affair. This is an incredibly modest total for Herbert to hit even as a secondary back, let alone if Montgomery finds himself on the sidelines for any reason.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.