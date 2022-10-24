The two best teams in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, had Week 7 off.

Back from their byes, the Super Bowl favorites Bills and Eagles are greeted with the largest point-spread margins of Week 8, vs. the Packers and Steelers, respectively.

Here’s a look at some early Week 8 betting odds.

Eagles back from bye vs. Pittsburgh

Philadelphia -10.5 vs. Pittsburgh (total 44.5)

One young quarterback is rolling. The other is looking for his footing.

Jalen Hurts has the Eagles off to an impressive 2022 start. The Eagles are the last undefeated team, and Hurts continues to climb up MVP odds boards. The Steelers, meanwhile, have inserted top pick Kenny Pickett into the starting quarterback job after his started the season backing up Mitch Trubisky.

After the Steelers, thanks in large part to their defense, knocked off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6, Pittsburgh played a primetime Sunday Night Football game in Week 7 and were done in by three Pickett interceptions in a 16-10 defeat to Miami.

Rested Bills welcome struggling Rodgers

Buffalo -10.5 vs. Green Bay (total 47.5)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have lost three straight games. They entered Week 7 after losing as big favorites vs. the Jets and Giants in the two weeks prior. Green Bay was a 4.5-point favorite at kickoff to a Washington Commanders team that had turned to its second-string quarterback.

The game ended with Rodgers on the turf and the Packers wondering when, if ever, they are going to turn this thing around.

Football fans know to never count Rodgers out, but the Packers meet a buzzsaw in Week 8.

Thursday Night Football showdown

Tampa Bay +1.5 vs. Baltimore (total 43.5)

Brady’s Bucs are not playing good football right now. They followed up that loss to the Steelers with a clunker Sunday vs. Carolina, arguably the worst team in the NFL.

Tampa was a 13.5-point favorite and lost 21-3. Brady has not looked like the Brady of old.

Baltimore, meanwhile, ground out a 23-20 divisional win over Cleveland Sunday and stayed atop the AFC North at 4-3. Both teams need a win, and maybe we can make it two solid Thursday Night Football games in a row after the season started off with a few boring matchups and games.

Upstart Giants meet upstart Seahawks

Seattle -2.5 vs. New York Giants (total 46.5)

Who had this as the NFC West-leading Seahawks vs. the 6-1 Giants when they looked at the schedule?

No one, that’s who.

But here we are. Geno Smith and the Seattle offense keeps on rolling, and the Brian Daboll-led Giants keep finding ways to win. This one feels like a true toss-up.

The other NFC West teams...

Los Angeles Rams +1.5 vs. San Francisco (total 41.5)

This is the NFC West showdown that was circled on calendars.

But it’s not a game to see who can stay in first place. The 3-3 Rams host the 3-4 49ers. Host is a loose term here, as the 49ers are likely to see a lot of red jerseys in the stands Sunday afternoon.

The Rams hit a much-needed bye week after a 24-10 win over Carolina that followed a loss to Cooper Rush and the Cowboys, which came on the heels of a 24-9 loss in San Francisco.

The rematch, just 27 days later, is a critical one for both teams. The 49ers, who recently acquired Christian McCaffrey, can’t afford to fall into a 3-5 hole, and the Rams want to get back to their winning ways.

