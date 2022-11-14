Take the money and run, or let it ride?

It’s a question a lot of bettors face at various sportsbooks every day when they’re offered a cash out option. But not many of them have the choice between $21,762 or more than $135,000.

That’s the option one FanDuel bettor was presented with, and Eagles running back Miles Sanders is at the center of the decision.

The long-shot parlay looks like this:

Just Fields 110+ rushing yards (+750)

Jeff Wilson 80+ rushing yards (+430)

Najee Harris 80+ rushing yards (+520)

Jonathan Taylor 125+ rushing yards (+680)

Miles Sanders 110+ rushing yards (+520)

The total odds for that parlay? +1350643, or more than 13,000/1. The first four legs, of course, have hit, leaving only Sanders’ prop to cash in on the big payday.

According to Bleacher Report, FanDuel presented the bettor with a one-time cashout option of $21,762.

The Eagles host Washington on Monday Night Football. In their meeting earlier this season, Sanders rushed 15 times for 46 yards in a 24-8 Eagles win.

» READ MORE: Commanders vs. Eagles prediction: Take the points with Washington on Monday Night Football

Sanders has topped 110 yards just once in 2022 and only six times in 48 games. That’s once every eight games, and the +520 odds imply that there’s a 16.13% chance it happens, or less than one in six. Chances are it doesn’t happen, but it’s not often you can turn $10 into more than $135,000.

The same can be said for turning $10 into $21,762.

Take the money or let it ride?

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.