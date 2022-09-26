As we broke down in our betting preview, we don’t expect much from either offense in Monday night’s divisional clash between the Giants and Cowboys. So, naturally, we love the value on the under for both quarterbacks, who have a lot to prove in this primetime spot.

Here are three of our favorite prop bets to hit at BetMGM ahead of Monday night:

Cooper Rush under 211.5 passing yards (-110)

This total has moved by 10 yards since the weekend, which suggests bettors’ confidence in the Cowboys’ backup quarterback to slice through this Giants defense. I’m not buying it.

Rush threw for 235 yards in last week’s contest, but he faces a Giants defense that ranks eighth in passing yards allowed (197.5) after facing Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield – two journeyman quarterbacks who, for all their faults, are clearly more proven commodities than the former undrafted passer from Central Michigan.

I still have questions about this Cowboys receiving corps and their beat-up offensive line, which somehow only allowed one sack last week against the Bengals. I don’t see them holding up that well against New York’s front, and any added pressure will make it even tougher for Rush to hit this mark.

Daniel Jones under 203.5 passing yards (-110)

Just as Rush’s passing yardage prop saw some movement to the over in recent days, Jones’ prop has bumped up a few yards, as well. And for what reason, exactly?

Surely it isn’t his play through the first two weeks, when he threw for less than 190 yards in a pair of Giants wins. The formula is working for head coach Brian Daboll, who has only had Jones attempt 55 passes in those games – which ranked 29th entering the week – and saw the fourth-year passer post his sixth-lowest yards per attempt (5.2) in 39 career starts in that Week 2 win.

The Giants’ receiving corps is in shambles with injuries to Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), neither of which are expected to play on Monday. If Joe Burrow (199 yards) couldn’t reach this mark against the Cowboys last week, I don’t expect Jones to get there, either.

CeeDee Lamb over 5.5 receptions (+110)

I liked this prop a lot more when Lamb was dealing at 4.5 catches than I do at this number, even with the over dealing at plus-money. Mileage may vary depending on what book you bet at, but I’d still recommend hitting the over on the Cowboys’ only proven receiver.

Lamb was a clear security blanket for Rush in last week’s win over the Bengals, when the former first-round pick turned a whopping 11 targets into a team-high seven catches. It was Lamb’s second straight game with at least 11 targets, which shouldn’t come as a surprise with the team missing three of its top five pass-catching options from a season ago.

Lamb entered the week ranked 11th in targets, and I don’t expect that to change on Monday night against one of the better pass defenses in the league. Lamb secured six receptions in his last meeting with the Giants, and while I’d be skeptical to bet over on Lamb’s yardage prop (61.5), he seems like a sure bet to get force-fed the ball all night long.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.