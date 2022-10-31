The Houston Texans have just one win so far during the 2022 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, haven’t lost.

The two teams meet Thursday night in Houston, and the early point spread is pretty indicative of the talent disparity that will be on the field. The only question is: Will it get bigger?

Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 odds (BetMGM)

Spread: Eagles -13.5

Moneyline: Eagles -800, Texans +550

Total: 43.5

Only one other game this season has reached a spread of 14. It was Super Bowl favorite Buffalo favored by 14 over Pittsburgh in Week 5. The Bills covered that with no problem in a 38-3 win.

The Buccaneers were a 13-point favorite when they lost outright in Week 7 to the Carolina Panthers.

Only eight other games through eight weeks have featured a team favored by 10 points or more. The Eagles went off anywhere between 10- and 11-point favorites Sunday, depending on the sportsbook. They won easily, 35-13.

Houston got a heavy dose of Derrick Henry in a 17-10 loss to move to 1-5-1 on the year.

The Eagles have two things going for them right now: They’re really good, and their schedule is soft. History says they’re unlikely to go 17-0, but the Eagles will be big favorites almost every week from here on out.

Favorites on Thursday nights are now 4-4 ATS and the under has hit in six of eight weeks.

Week 9 notables

Here are some other interesting numbers from BetMGM:

The Seattle Seahawks keep on winning, but the NFC West leaders are 2.5-point ‘dogs in Arizona, a team they lead by two games in the division.

In a battle of two pretty disappointing teams and a playoff rematch, Tom Brady and the Bucs opened as 2.5-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles aren’t the only double-digit favorite. Kansas City is favored by 10.5 points in a Sunday Night Football home game vs. Tennessee.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.