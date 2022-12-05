The Eagles entered Sunday night knowing they’d head into Week 14 with at least a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. And since the New York Giants and Washington Commanders battled to a tie, the distance between the Eagles and the third place team in the division grew ever so slightly.

They’ll get another chance to widen that gap in Week 14, when the Eagles travel up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It’s the first of two meetings in five weeks between the longtime division rivals.

No surprise here: the Eagles are favored to beat a Giants team that started strong but hasn’t won since beating the lowly Texans, 24-16, in Week 10.

Here’s a look at Eagles-Giants odds and some other early Week 14 lines around the NFL. All early Week 14 numbers are courtesy of FanDuel.

Eagles at Giants odds

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Moneyline: Eagles -300; Giants +245

Total: 44.5 points

The Eagles had a statement win of sorts Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. They dominated Derrick Henry and forced the Titans to beat them through the air. After losing to Washington at home and earning narrow wins over lesser opponents, the Eagles showed why they’re a real Super Bowl contender.

The Giants, meanwhile, haven’t looked great since they beat Baltimore at home and improved to 5-1. They barely beat Houston in Week 10, lost in Dallas the following week, got blown out at home vs. Detroit in Week 12 and on Sunday tied Washington.

It doesn’t mean much at this point, but Jalen Hurts had arguably the worst start of his career last year inside MetLife Stadium in a 13-7 loss. He completed just 14 of 31 passes and threw three interceptions. Now, he’s an MVP candidate and has the Eagles’ offense rolling.

If this line is to move in any direction, it’ll likely be in the Eagles’ favor. It’s hard to see the Eagles not winning by at least a touchdown.

Here’s a look around the league at some other early Week 14 lines.

Thursday night

Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5) at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams looked like they were about to earn a surprise win Sunday afternoon, but Geno Smith marched the Seattle offense down the field late and the Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive in the process.

The Raiders, meanwhile, played spoiler by beating the Chargers and are still sort of in the playoff hunt themselves, though it would take a lot. Beating the Rams Thursday night would be a start.

Sunday early games

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

Eagles fans were rooting hard for the New York Jets to punch it in at the Vikings’ goal line Sunday afternoon, but Minnesota held and stayed at 10-2, one game behind the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Now, they Vikings meet a Lions team that has won four of five, the only defeat being a three-point loss to Buffalo, the AFC’s top seed. This is certainly an interesting number. A few weeks ago, it would’ve been closer to a touchdown.

New York Jets (+9.5) at Buffalo Bills

These teams met on Nov. 6, and the Bills played what was at that point their worst game of the season in a 20-17 loss inside MetLife Stadium. Josh Allen was inaccurate and couldn’t lead a scoring drive late in the game. A month later, the Bills, who are back atop the AFC, opened as huge favorites for their home game vs. the Jets.

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens are saying Lamar Jackson’s injury is not season-ending, but it’s hard to see him suiting up in Week 14 in Pittsburgh. The Ravens, who are tied atop the AFC North with the Bengals, could win without Jackson, but this one just got a whole lot more interesting.

Cleveland Browns (+4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Speaking of interesting games... the Bengals just had their biggest win of the year, another victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. The Browns, meanwhile, are two games out of the playoffs but have Deshaun Watson back.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Tennessee Titans

Tennessee will be looking for a bounce-back win after getting crushed in Philadelphia. The Jaguars have been a tough team to get a read on. They beat Baltimore in Week 12 but then got absolutely rolled on in Detroit Sunday.

Houston Texans (+15.5) at Dallas Cowboys

The biggest spread of the week for good reason. Houston has been terrible all season. The Texans have scored the fewest points in the NFL. Dallas, meanwhile, has been rolling recently after Dak Prescott returned.

Sunday afternoon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Want an interesting line? This one is certainly that. Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot Sunday and is out for the season. The 49ers still beat Miami Sunday and looked good doing it.

Carolina Panthers (+5.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Seattle kept its playoff hopes alive Sunday. The Panthers had Week 13 off after winning two of three heading into the bye.

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Denver Broncos

This was originally slated to be the Sunday Night Football game, but not many fans are interested in watching the Broncos right now. The Chiefs lost again to the Bengals and fell out of the top spot in the AFC Sunday.

Sunday night

Miami Dolphins (-1.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Even after Jimmy Garoppolo went down, the Dolphins had trouble stopping the 49ers, and even more trouble finding the end zone. It’s a big game for both teams, which is why it was flexed to primetime. The Chargers are on the outside looking in as far as the AFC playoff picture goes. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are clinging to the sixth seed.

Monday night

New England Patriots (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were off in Week 13 while the Patriots got routed at home by the Bills. New England is a game behind the New York Jets for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

