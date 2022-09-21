We’re only a quarter of the way through Penn State’s regular season schedule, and less than two weeks out from full on conference play, but bettors are taking notice of the undefeated Nittany Lions.

After a dominant 41-12 win over Auburn Saturday, where freshman running back Nick Singleton ran all over the Tigers’ defense, Penn State opened at as a 26.5-point favorite over Central Michigan.

While the Nittany Lions should roll over the Chippewas, James Franklin’s squad is receiving juice from bettors at BetMGM, where Penn State opened at +8000 to win the National Championship. The Nittany Lions are now listed at +5000, tied for eighth-best odds among all teams in college football.

Within the Big Ten, those odds are third-best behind Ohio State (+300) and Michigan (+2500), which have the third- and sixth-best odds respectively.

The odds to win the Big Ten are currently off the board at BetMGM, but the Nittany Lions are +1000 at FanDuel to win the conference. Ohio State is a big favorite to win the Big Ten at -250, while Michigan is +410.

In less than a month, Penn State will face off in the Big House against Michigan, a game that could be a pivotal one in the Big Ten East race, before facing Ohio State at home on Oct. 29.

October could be a make or break stretch for the Nittany Lions season, as one can look back at 2021 as a recent example. This time around, though, Franklin and co. look much more prepared if things go awry along the injury front.

