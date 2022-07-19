Check out the latest College Football championship odds for the 2022 campaign, with Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama leading the way in the odds race.

Alabama, which was last year’s runners-up, are second favorites at +200 after a 3-0 start, with Ohio State third favorites at +300 after winning all of its games so far in convincing fashion.

The Georgia Bulldogs, victorious in last year’s final, are +175 to go back-to-back after their strong start, with Clemson (+1000) and USC (+1200) making up the rest of the NCAAF title betting front-runners.

College football championship odds

CFB Team Odds Georgia +175 Alabama +200 Ohio State +300 Clemson +1000 USC +1200 Michigan +2500 Oklahoma +4000 Penn State +5000 Tennessee +5000 Kentucky +10000 Oklahoma State +10000 Mississippi +10000

College football championship odds: Betting favorites

Georgia Bulldogs +175

The Bulldogs headed into this season as the reigning champions, with their 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide in last year’s championship game to claim their first title since 1980.

They have the ever-impressive Stetson Bennett leading their offense, a player who proved crucial in their run last year.

They went 14-1 over the course of last season, with their only loss coming at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, with Georgia getting their revenge come the end of the season.

Since then they’ve lost five of their more important players in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, with the most notable being Travon Walker, who went first overall.

Despite this, they’re now favorites at +175 to go all the way and retain their title following a strong start that’s seen them win three out of three, all of which have come by at least 33 points.

Alabama Crimson Tide +200

Alabama came ever so close to claiming the CFB title last year, going all the way to the final, however they were usurped by the Georgia Bulldogs.

They went 13-2 in 2021, enough to see them seeded third for the College Football Playoffs, with a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats booking their ticket to the final.

They’ve managed to keep Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., two players on the offensive and defensive ends, respectively, that are hugely important to the Crimson Tide’s playstyle.

‘Bama did lose Jameson Williams and Brian Robinson Jr. to the NFL draft a few months back, however given the talented roster they have, this shouldn’t put a dent in Alabama’s title chances too much.

They’re priced at +200 following the first three games of the season, all of which Alabama have come out on top of, beating Lousiana-Monroe and Utah State by 56 and 55 points respectively.

They’ve already faced a ranked team this year in the form of #22 Texas, a team they narrowly beat, 20-19.

Ohio State Buckeyes +300

Ohio State hasn’t claimed the CFB title in a number of years now, with the Buckeyes yet to taste victory in the competition since its rebrand in 2014.

They did manage to reach the final in 2020, however they ended up going down to No. 1 seed Alabama.

They have the ever-impressive CJ Stroud at QB, a player who’s a favorite with almost all sportsbooks to claim the Heisman Trophy this year.

Additionally, TreVeyon Henderson will also suit up for Ohio State this year, another player who’s one of the Heisman favorites.

Ohio State is down slightly to +300 following three wins from three to star their campaign, with the Buckeyes being on top form to start the campaign.

They’ve won by margins of 56, 33 and 11 so far, with Ohio State showing exactly why it’s just +300 and third favorites to take the crown this season.

Clemson Tigers +1000

The Tigers have been one of the most successful teams in the country in recent years, reaching four finals since 2015, winning two of them.

They’ve lost a few notable players in the past few years, with the most high-profile of these being Trevor Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall in the NFL draft in 2021.

Despite this, they still have a strong roster to rely upon, with one of their most important players being DJ Uiagalelei, their star QB, who was very consistent in 2021.

They also boast the likes of Will Shipley and Antonio Williams, players that are capable of forming a formidable partnership with Uiagalelei going forward.

Despite their roster not being what it once was, they’re still 3-0 to start the season, cruising to victory in each of their wins so far.

Winning margins of 28, 23 and 31 have been achieved by the Tigers so far, with Clemson seeming a strong but slightly outside bet of +1000 following their start.

USC +1200

Much like all of the favorites to go all the way, USC is 3-0 so far after winning all of its games so far with ease.

The Trojans have beaten all of Rice, Stanford and Frenso State by margins of 52, 13 and 28 at this point, with USC being somewhat of a surprise package at this point in the campaign.

The Trojans have a strong roster at their disposal with Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison and Brendan Rice, all players that have shined so far this year and are capable of winning USC a lot of games.

USC is down to +1200 after this brilliant start to the campaign, something that shouldn’t be surprising when you take the quality of performance into account.

College football championship odds: Dark horses

Michigan Wolverines +2500

Michigan has started this season on fire, with the Wolverines winners in three straight and cruising to wins in each of their games so far.

They’ve allowed just 17 points at this stage, scoring 166 in the process, winning their games by score lines of 59-0, 56-10 and 51-7.

They’re yet to face a true test so far this year, something that’ll finally face in a few weeks time when they come up against No. 14 Penn State.

The Wolverines are No. 4 for a reason, and look a very good longshot bet at +2500 at this stage of the season, especially with the likes of J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara in their ranks.

Oklahoma Sooners +4000

The Sooners were one of the strongest teams in the nation around the start of the century, with Oklahoma reaching four national championship games between 2000 and 2008, winning one of them.

They’re yet to taste that level of success since, struggling somewhat over the past decade or so at a national level.

Oklahoma has won a number of bowls during this time, however they’ve never been able to turn this into playoff success.

Oklahoma’s roster this year is shaping up pretty well, with the Sooners seemingly building around the likes of Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops.

They’re down to +4000 following a winning start to their season, with the Sooners showing exactly why they’re No. 6 this year.

They’ve won by 35, 30 and 32 so far, with the Sooners’ true potential set to be shown when they face a number of ranked teams later down the line.

Penn State Nittany Lions +5000

Penn State’s winning start to the 2022 campaign has seen its odds drop down in price to +5000 after three games of the season.

The Nittany Lions won two of their games in convincing fashion this year, beating Auburn and Ohio by margins of 29 and 36 respectively, with Penn State also scraping a four-point win over Purdue.

They’re in a Big Ten conference alongside a number of favorites, including Michigan and Ohio state, thus it’ll require a huge effort for the Nittany Lions to make the postseason this term.

However, for those longshot bettors, they look like a strong price at +5000.

