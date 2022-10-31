Another weekend down, another victory in the books for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following Sunday’s 35-13 thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers — a game in which they easily covered as a 10.5-point home favorite — the Eagles now sit at 7-0. The league’s only undefeated team since the end of Week 3, Philadelphia is a virtual lock to reach 8-0 on Thursday night when it faces the Texans in the Week 9 opener.

Because while oddsmakers view Philadelphia vs. Houston as somewhat of a fair fight on the baseball diamond, it’s a completely different story on the gridiron. Despite a short week of preparation and despite having to travel, the Eagles opened as the biggest favorite in Week 9 — and the second biggest favorite of the entire NFL season.

But that isn’t the only spot on the NFL futures betting board where the Eagles find themselves favored. Here’s an updated look at where Philadelphia stacks up against the rest of the field in multiple NFL prop betting markets.

Note: Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 31.

Soaring to the top of the odds board

Prior to the start of the season, the Eagles had a consensus season win total of 9.5. That was tied for 10th highest among all 32 NFL clubs.

Today? FanDuel has bumped Philadelphia’s win total to 14.5, with juice shaded to the Under at -145 (Over +125). That’s tied with the Buffalo Bills (6-1) for the highest current win total. However, Buffalo’s odds (Under -160/Over +135) indicate that oddsmakers slightly favor the Eagles to finish with the NFL’s best record.

Not surprisingly, the Bills and Eagles are also 1-2 in the Super Bowl futures market at FanDuel. Following its 27-17 home victory over Green Bay on Sunday, Buffalo’s championship odds have dipped to +230. Philadelphia is next at +550, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+700).

The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs are the only teams with single-digit Super Bowl odds at FanDuel. They’re also the lone squads with single-digit odds to finish with the best regular season record. Philadelphia and Buffalo are tied in that NFL prop market at FanDuel at +115, while Kansas City (6-1) checks in at +750.

What about Philadelphia’s chances to simply get to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history? Nick Sirianni’s squad is the overwhelming favorite there, too, at +195 odds. Once again, only Buffalo (+125 to win the AFC) has shorter odds to make it to Glendale, Arizona, site of Super Bowl LVII.

San Francisco and Dallas slot behind the Eagles on the NFC Championship odds board at +550, followed closely by Minnesota (+600).

Still shooting for perfection

Last week, we noted that several sportsbooks are now offering a prop on whether Philadelphia will become just the third team in modern NFL history to finish a regular season undefeated — and the first to do so in a 17-game campaign.

Heading into their Week 8 clash against Pittsburgh, the Eagles were priced at +1600 to run the table, per FanDuel (with the sportsbook offering “no” — or “won’t go 17-0″ — at -4000). Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Texans, those perfect-season odds have shrunk to -3000 (no)/+1200 (yes) at FanDuel.

Even though the Eagles remain a decided underdog to make it through the regular season unscathed — and understandably so, based on history — they certainly have a soft enough schedule to make a serious run at it.

Starting with its Week 9 tilt against Houston (1-5-1), Philadelphia only faces three teams the rest of the way that currently have a winning record: Tennessee (5-2) in Week 13 at home; New York Giants (6-2) in Weeks 14 and 17; and Dallas (6-2) in Week 15 on the road.

The rest of the opponents on the Eagles’ schedule — Houston (road), Washington (home), Indianapolis (road), Green Bay (home), Chicago (road) and New Orleans (road) — enter Week 9 with a combined record of 17-28-2.

Barring significant injuries or suspensions, Philadelphia will be the betting favorite in each of its final 10 games, with the possible exception of Week 15 at Dallas.

Will the Eagles win all 10 of those contests? History says probably not. Then again, given how Jalen Hurts and Co. have performed through their first seven contests, who’s rushing to make that wager right now?

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.