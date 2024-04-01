Bet this Cristopher Sánchez prop in Monday night’s Phillies-Reds game

After losing their first series of the season to the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies will look for better results to start this week off as they welcome the Cincinnati Reds to Citizens Bank Park on Monday to begin a three-game set.

The Reds won their first series of the season, scoring a total of 20 runs over three games with the Washington Nationals.

Cincinnati took the final game on Sunday in dramatic fashion, walking off the victory on back-to-back, two-out home runs by Will Benson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Phillies beat the Braves, 5-4, on Sunday to avoid being swept. They scored three runs in the seventh inning, capped off by Alec Bohm’s two-run single that turned a deficit into a lead Philadelphia didn’t relinquish.

The Phillies used six pitchers in each game against Atlanta, and the Reds used six in their final two games, so both teams will enter the series with taxed bullpens.

Reds vs. Phillies odds

Runsline: Reds +1.5 (-170), Phillies -1.5 (+140) Total: Over 8 (-115), Under 8 (-105) Moneyline: Reds +120, Phillies -142

Reds vs. Phillies analysis

Left-handed strike-thrower Cristopher Sánchez gets the start for the Phillies on Monday looking to extend his team’s winning streak to two games.

Sánchez pitched out of the bullpen in his first two seasons in the majors but was thrown into the rotation in 2023.

He has complete command over his arsenal of pitches, with an ability to throw strikes with a high ground-ball rate. He is efficient with his pitches with a very low walk rate (98th percentile).

In 19 starts last season, he went 3-5 but struck out 96 batters over 99.1 innings while walking just 16 – the same number of home runs he surrendered.

Reds vs. Phillies pick

In their three games against Washington last week, Cincinnati hitters walked a total of just seven times. Only seven teams had fewer than the free-swinging Reds.

In his 19 starts last season, Sánchez went over this number only three times, although once was in his 2023 debut.

Despite his struggles in spring training (15 hits, seven earned runs in 7.1 innings), look for Sánchez to look like the controlled pitcher he was last season with a high strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Pick: Cristopher Sánchez under 1.5 walks allowed (-160 at DraftKings)

