bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Unlock $150 bonus bets or get first bet up to $1K insured

Before placing your first bet, make sure you take the time to sign up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. The reason you’ll want to do this is because you’ll get the choice between redeeming a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or $1,000 first bet safety net promo.

If you choose bet365′s bet $5, get $150 offer, you need to settle your first bet of at least $5 on an eligible market (More on this later). No matter if your first bet wins or loses, your bonus bets are guaranteed. f you redeem bet365′s first bet safety net, wager up to $1,000 and bet365 will see to it you get bonus bets equal to your first wager’s amount if you end up losing it.

Use code PI365 if you’re not in the U.S. to sign up. You can either keep reading for additional information to know about these promos or begin signing up with one of the links above and using bonus code PINEWS.

bet365 bonus code: Diving deeper into what you should know

Meet bet365′s minimum odds requirement above all else

It can be enticing to place your first bet on a heavy favorite, even if the odds don’t have the grandest of payouts because it feels safe. But bet365 has a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer your first bet needs to meet, meaning you can’t just bet on any market.

While it’ll be important to make sure your odds are examples like -100 or +100 and not -600, you’ll be subject to a higher potential payout by betting on these kinds of eligible markets anyway. Compared to other sportsbooks like Fanatics (-200 or longer odds requirement), bet365 still lets you be flexible with your promo.

bet365′s bonus bets are as good as it gets on any sportsbook

If you’re wondering why I say this, it’s because there’s no predetermined division of your bonus bets by bet365. A majority of sports betting sites will split your bonus bets into amounts such as six $25 bets. But on bet365, you can wager 150 $1 bets if you want to.

I like having control and freedom over how I use bonus bets, and FanDuel is the only other sportsbook who implements this alongside bet365. You’ll want to remember to use all your bonus bets before they expire seven days after being credited.

Taking a glance at bet365 odds for Thursday’s NBA playoff games

Two NBA postseason games are played Thursday when the Pacers and Knicks look to eliminate the Bucks and 76ers, respectively. All four moneyline odds are eligible for your first bet, with the Pacers (-310) and 76ers (-165) both comfortably fitting into that criteria.

More so than any of the moneylines, I actually like the 76ers and Bucks spreads. I think Philadelphia has momentum after winning on the road Tuesday and will set up a Game 7 by covering the -3.5 point spread bet365 has.

I also think while the Bucks will fall to the Pacers, +7.5 points is a reasonable amount to cover. Even though their star duo is out, this is a team who has players capable of stepping up as we saw with Khris Middleton Tuesday.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.