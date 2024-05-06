bet365 bonus code PINEWS: First bet insurance up to $1K on NBA playoffs or any other sport Monday

With the NBA and NHL playoffs entering their second rounds, now is a fun time of year to bet on sports. If you’re feeling spry, you can bet as much as $1,000 on any of the action Monday and get reimbursed in bonus bets if it loses so long as you signed up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS beforehand.

You only need to make sure your first bet has odds of -500 or longer (I.E. -400 or +300, but not -900) in order to get bonus bets back. That same requirement holds true if you choose to utilize bet365′s other promotion they have for you to choose from. This other offer is a ‘bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets’ promotion.

bet365 is one of the few sports betting sites that allows you to decide which promo you want to sign up for. PINEWS is the code you can type in to then get to pick either of these promos, and clicking one of the links above will help get you started on your path. Use code PI365 if you’re not in North America to register overseas.

Comparing the bet365 bonus code to other promos

In my opinion, there’s more to like about bet365 than any other sportsbook. It starts with their two promos, each of which are competitive in value to what other sportsbooks offer in their own respective first bet insurance or bet and get offers.

Although their minimum odds requirement is something only shared with Fanatics Sportsbook (Whose requirement is -200 or longer), -500 odds is a fair ask due to the low payout you’d get if you wagered on a favorite that heavy anyway.

I love the way bet365 does their bonus bets, as only FanDuel and them operate in the way they do. You get to decide how each and every dollar of your bonus bets is spent across as many bets as you want. Seven days is how long you have to use all your funds.

In addition to the promos being excellent, bet365′s product as a whole is well rounded and fun to experience. Their mobile app is neatly organized and pleasant to look at. Not to mention, their online reviews are spectacular.

You can also sign up for their early payout promotion across respective sports which count your wager as a win if your moneyline backed team takes a lead of so many points, goals, or runs in a game.

How I’d bet Monday’s NBA playoff action with bet365 odds

Odds from bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

With all due respect to what should be an exciting Game 1 between the Bruins and Panthers in the NHL, I’m more versed in the NBA. bet365 favors the Knicks by six points entering Game 1 against the Pacers while favoring the Nuggets by 5.5 points entering Game 2.

I’m shocked to see the Timberwolves at +5.5 points with a +185 moneyline. I believe the Nuggets will bounce back with a win, but I’ll take Minnesota covering and keeping the game close with much better -110 odds. After all, they did win the first game impressively.

Pacers vs Knicks is a little tougher to predict since this is the first game. But I also think Indiana can cover six points (-110), as the Knicks aren’t a team equipped to blowout their opponents as evidenced by winning their first round games by an average of 4.5 points.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.