BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Get up to $1.5K back in bonus bets if first bet loses Thursday

There are quite a few first bet insurance promos available to new sports bettors, but none offer a higher first bet amount than the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. You can wager up to $1,500 ($500 more than bet365 or Caesars’ promos) and receive the amount of money you wagered paid to you in bonus bets if you lose.

A separate bonus is available to redeem all-together in the form of code PINEWS1600. This is an exclusive bonus code that scores you a 20% deposit match on your first deposit. $1,600 is the maximum amount of bonus bets you can unlock from this promo, meaning anything you deposit up to $8,000 in cash will yield matched bonus bets as your reward.

Click here to read a full breakdown of everything about BetMGM or keep reading to learn what you should know about the BetMGM bonus codes before signing up.

Diving deeper into the BetMGM bonus code options for new users

Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

Because this bonus code unlocks first bet insurance, this means there are bonus bets to be allocated if your first bet wins. Despite that, this is still a strong promo due to you winning one way or another either in cash from your first bet winning, or bonus bets from your first bet losing.

Should you wager less than $50 and lose, you’ll be handed one bonus bet equal to what you lost. So a $40 bet on the Knicks moneyline would yield a $40 bonus bet if the Knicks end up losing. But if you wagered $50 through $1,500, you get five bonus bets each equal to 20% of how much you lost. So a $100 bet on the Nuggets moneyline yields five $20 bonus bets.

Bonus bets have seven days to be used before they expire. Click here to start signing up and remember to use code INQUIRERNEWS.

Bonus code PINEWS1600

To reiterate, this bonus code unlocks a 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets. Deposit match bonuses are typically reserved for online casinos and are rarely seen on sportsbooks. That makes this code the most unique bonus on the market.

While getting 20% of your first deposit matched in bonus bets is a generous gesture, keep in mind you’ll have a 10x wagering requirement to meet. In short, you must wager through 10x the amount of bonus bets you get in your own money over 30 days. If you don’t meet that requirement, your bonus bets and winnings earned from using them expire.

Click here to start signing up, but remember code PINEWS1600 must be entered to redeem this bonus.

Overview of Thursday’s NBA and NHL postseason slates

In the NBA, the Cavaliers, Knicks, and Nuggets all look to extend their series leads to 3-0 as they play their first road games of the playoffs against the Magic, 76ers, and Lakers, respectively. The Magic are slightly favored (-1.5) while the 76ers are 4.5 point favorites. The Nuggers are the favorites in their game by 1.5 points.

In the NHL, the Panthers battle the Lightning and the Hurricanes take on the Islanders. Both road teams are also 2-0 in their series thus far as the series shifts home ice. BetMGM favors the Hurricanes (-150 moneyline), but the Panthers and Lightning are equal at -110, as oddsmakers can’t pick between these squads.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.