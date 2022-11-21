BetMGM is gearing up for another exciting MNF clash by allowing new players who use code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up the chance to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any 49ers vs. Cardinals market.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you’ll be needing to enter when creating your account with BetMGM in oder to get your $1,000 risk-free bet for today’s Monday Night Football clash.

Simply head to BetMGM’s sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create your account using your bonus code, deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any MNF market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 by BetMGM, with you then able to use this free bet however you want.

49ers vs Cardinals Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 43.5 Moneyline 49ers (-8) -110 Over -110 -350 Cardinals (+8) -110 Under -110 +280

The 49ers know a win today could see them take first place in the NFC West given the Seahawks have a bye this week, with San Francisco 5-4 and on a two-game win streak going into this game.

Given this, it’s easy to see why they’re eight-point favorites with BetMGM to secure the win, with the Cardinals’ home form also playing a part.

Arizona has lost four of their five at home this year, with its only victory coming against the Saints in a 42-34 win.

The Cardinals lost four of their previous six going into this game, with SF winning four of its last six, form that sees the 49ers as big favorites in Arizona tonight.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any of today MNF market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend offer allows you to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds, with you being able to claim this on top of their welcome offer.

Have a friend set-up an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.