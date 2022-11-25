BetMGM are allowing new players that create an account with their online sportsbook and use code INQUIRERMGM the chance to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet for USA vs England.

INQUIRERMGM is the all-important code you need to enter when creating an account with BetMGM, with this allowing you to get involved with their $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer.

Just go to their online sportsbook via the offer above, create an account using their bonus code and make your first deposit.

Then, just place your first bet on any USA vs England market, getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 if it ends up losing.

USA vs England Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Moneyline Odds USA +450 Draw +310 England -172

USA will enter today’s game with England as firm underdogs given the gulf in quality between their squads, combined with the fact that England looked very impressive against Iran on Monday.

The Three Lions managed to beat Iran 6-2 in what was a very convincing display from Gareth Southgate’s side, with England set to provide the US with a truly difficult test today.

They’ll be disappointed with their result against Wales given they were leading for so long, with a late penalty from Gareth Bale snatching the win from under the US’ nose.

It’ll be interesting to see how the US plan to play against England, and whether they’ll press them high or defend and rely on transitional attacks.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any USA vs England market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are allowing new and existing players to claim $1,000 in extra bonus funds every month with their Refer-a-Friend promotion.

All you need to do is get your friend to sign-up with their sportsbook via your referral link, make a deposit and place their $50 bonus funds on any market priced -200 or more.

Once done, you can claim your $50 in bonus funds, with you being able to refer as many as 20 friends per month, thus allowing you to claim up to $1,000 in bonuses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.