BetMGM is getting into the World Cup spirit ahead of today’s second semifinal clash between France and Morocco by allowing new players to get a $1,000 risk-free bet for the game with INQUIRERMGM.

INQUIRERMGM is the all-important bonus code you need to enter during sign-up with BetMGM in order to claim your generous World Cup bonus for today’s semi-final.

All you need to do is head to their sportsbook via the offer listed in this piece, set-up an account using your bonus code, deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any of their France vs Morocco markets.

Should this wager go on to lose, fear not, as BetMGM will allocate your stake from this bet back to you in the form of a free bet up to $1,000.

France vs Morocco Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Result Odds France Win -182 Draw +280 Morocco Win +600

France are the firm favorites going into today’s game given they’re up against a Morocco side that no one would have expected to make it this far.

Morocco were +5000 to win the World Cup going into the tournament, and as high as +1100 to make the semi-finals, thus seeing them here is surprising to say the least.

They’ve only conceded once so far this tournament, with this being an own goal against Canada, thus France may find it difficult to brake down their defense this evening.

They’re still -182 favorites however, with BetMGM seemingly struggling to see how Morocco will be able to contain France’s devastating attack.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, MD, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to Use Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any market for any France vs Morocco market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are allowing bettors to get $1,000 in extra bonus funds every month thanks to their hugely generous refer-a-friend promotion.

Just have a friend make an account with their sportsbook via your referral link, deposit funds and wager their $50 in bonus funds on any market priced -200 or more.

No matter the result of this bet, you’ll be able to claim $50 in bonus funds for yourself, with you being able to refer as many as 20 friends per month, thus allowing you to claim $1000 in bonus funds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.