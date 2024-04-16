BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Earn $150 bonus bets after $5 wager on any game

If you haven’t yet registered for the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code, you can still do so Tuesday. INQUIRERNEWS is the code you can type in to secure a sign-up bonus of ‘bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.’ Click this link to sign up and begin seeking a market to bet $5 or more on.

If you’re reading this outside North Carolina, two BetMGM bonus codes can be chosen from. Either use code PINEWS1600 to get a 20% first deposit match worth up to $8,000 in cash matched as bonus bets, or use code INQUIRERNEWS to get your first bet up to $1,500 insured.

Click any of the linked pieces of text above to start signing up or read on for more information about each of these promos. The linked texts below in this piece will guide you to a page where you can learn more about BetMGM and other sportsbooks.

Ins and outs of how the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code and promos in other states work

Starting with the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code, you just need to submit a bet of at least $5 on any game. Unlike is the case other North Carolina sports betting sites, you don’t need to wait for your first bet to settle to receive your reward.

The $150 in bonus bets BetMGM will instantly issue out to you come in the form of six $25 wagers. You have seven days to use them all before they expire, so it’s up to you if you want to use them Tuesday or hold onto them for a bit.

In other states, BetMGM’s first bet insurance promo is a simple concept to grasp. If your first bet loses, the amount of money you lost is the amount in bonus bets your account now has. If you lost less than $50, you get one bet back versus getting five bets each equal to 20% if you lost $50 or more.

The BetMGM bonus code that needs a little more detail described on it is BetMGM’s deposit match. While 20% of your first deposit being matched in bonus bets is relatively self-explanatory, their 10x wagering requirement could stump you.

If you choose this promo, you must wager whatever 10x the amount of bonus bets you receive is in cash within 30 days. For example, getting $600 in deposit matched bonus bets means you need to wager $6,000 in 30 days or else your bonus bets expire.

How BetMGM odds view Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament games

Odds from BetMGM are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

You can wager on any sporting action you want after registering with BetMGM, but my focus Tuesday is on the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. Tuesday’s two NBA Play-In Tournament games are the Lakers vs Pelicans and Warriors vs Kings. BetMGM has the Pelicans favored by -1.5 points with a -115 moneyline. BetMGM’s moneyline odds for the Lakers are -105.

Zion Williamson has proved his doubters wrong by playing some of the best ball of his career. But the Lakers can never be counted out with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It might be for an intangible reason, but I’m picking the Lakers moneyline solely on the fact that I don’t see the king folding and allowing his team to lose in a high pressure game.

As for the Warriors and Kings, Golden State are 2.5 point road favorites at -140 to win, while the Kings’ moneyline is +115. Domantas Sabonis is the key reason I’m backing the Kings’ moneyline here, as I don’t see the Warriors being able to contain him like they did last year. Sabonis is playing at the peak of his powers and has a better supporting cast than Steph Curry does in my opinion.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.