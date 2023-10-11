BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code

The sports betting market is expanding at a rapid rate with online sportsbooks popping up in every legal sports betting state. North Carolina could be the next massive market for sports bettors.

Initially, the North Carolina Senate put forward a sports gambling bill in 2022 but it wasn’t until Gov. Roy Cooper signed online sports betting into law in 2023 that the legislation was officially passed.

According to the sports wagering bill, it is slated to go live in early 2024, which means some of the biggest sports betting operators will undoubtedly be hitting the Tar Heel State in the foreseeable future.

That potential rollout includes the BetMGM NC mobile app which is one of the best sports betting options in the country.

BetMGM NC Welcome Offer Details BetMGM NC Welcome Offer 📲 BetMGM NC Bonus Code Details Coming Soon! BetMGM NC Welcome Offer 💰 Expected Welcome Offer Details Possibly $1,500 First Bet Bonus BetMGM NC Welcome Offer 📌 Terms and Conditions Details T&Cs apply, 21+, only in NC when sports betting launches BetMGM NC Welcome Offer 🗓 Expected Launch Date Details January 2024

More on BetMGM Bonus Code NC

Currently, the sportsbook offers two different types of welcome bonus promotions for new users. While players in North Carolina can’t claim these offers yet, it’s best to be aware of them ahead of the launch.

The company’s prowess as an online sportsbook is well recognized and while the sports betting market in North Carolina is not clear just yet, it’s very likely they’ll be one of the online sportsbooks operating there in early 2024.

Any online sports betting site will often have a welcome offer structured in one of two ways: either as first bet insurance or as a bet and get. BetMGM North Carolina has both available.

We’ll go into more detail about the nature of both offers in the sections below.

What is the BetMGM North Carolina Welcome Offer?

As noted above, BetMGM NC has two available offers: both a bet and get and a first bet insurance offer. Legal online sports betting is not yet available in North Carolina, but we still have an idea of the official offers will be when it launches based on the current offers available elsewhere.

New users in states other than North Carolina can deploy the PHILLY1500 bonus code to unlock a brilliant first bet insurance bonus. Players who sign up with that code will get their complete stake back in bonus bets — capped at $1,500 — if their first bet loses.

If that’s not to your liking, new players can also deploy the bonus code INQUIRERGET to unlock a generous bet and get. New users who sign up with that code and place an initial cash wager of at least $10 on any market will get $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the status of their first wager.

As noted, it’s not clear exactly what a BetMGM NC sportsbook will look like at this point, nor what any BetMGM NC bonus code would be, but we can make an educated guess about both the BetMGM NC bonus code and the BetMGM NC Sportsbook would be based on the existing promotions.

It’s very likely that the process to establish a BetMGM North Carolina sportsbook account will be the same in North Carolina once it eventually goes live with a unique bonus code and welcome bonus.

Our review of the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code

While online sports betting is not yet available in North Carolina, we’ll give you an overview of what BetMGM North Carolina bonus will look in the state when it goes live in early 2024.

Overall, BetMGM North Carolina is a solid option for bettors in the state and elsewhere. It has a nice array of markets, a top notch user interface and wide spread accessibility across the country.

It’s not clear exactly what the promos or the new customer promotions will be once sports betting goes live in North Carolina but, based on promotions in other states, it’s possible that the initial offer will be either a first bet insurance promotion or some kind of bet and get.

First bet insurance offers have become less common lately but they’re structured so that new users will get their complete stake back in bonus bets, if their first bet loses. Naturally, players will only get bonus bets if their initial wager doesn’t hit.

Bet and get offers are structured a bit differently, with new users earning bonus bets regardless of the status of their initial wager. These promotions have a minimum deposit and wager requirement.

North Carolina Legal Sports Betting Timeline

As we’ve noted, sports betting is not available in North Carolina... yet. However, legislation Gov. Roy Cooper signed in the summer of 2023, HB 347, officially opened the door to the sports betting market.

Under the framework of the sports betting legislation, eight retails sportsbooks and 12 online sportsbook could be available in North Carolina by early January 2024.

This comes after a multi-year push for legalized sports betting the Tar Heel State. A sports betting bill of this nature is a game changer for a state like North Carolina, which to this point had very limited options for sports bettors.

It’s common for an initial sports betting bill to include provisions about both retail and online betting.

Legislators in the state Senate initially put forward a bill that would dramatically expand the sports betting market. Unfortunately, that bill failed to get the necessary approval from the state House of Representatives.

North Carolina betting timeline

March 30, 2023: North Carolina house supports HB 347, a sports betting bill that would include online/retail books May 24, 2023: HB 347 undergoes several amendments including tax rate changes and horse racing provisions June 7, 2023: Following Senate approval, the House finalizes its approval for the sports betting legislation June 14, 2023: Gov. Roy Cooper signs HB 347, officially opening up the Tar Heel state to legal online sports betting January 8, 2024: The earliest potential date that users could place their first bet in North Carolina

How do you sign up for BetMGM North Carolina?

The sign up process for BetMGM North Carolina is relatively straightforward, with some small caveats based on state restriction, specific bonus codes or the relevant promotion.

Click the relevant module Input the necessary personal information to establish an account Verify account with initial deposit, in cash Place a cash wager to initiate one of the promotions

Downloading the BetMGM North Carolina app

The current BetMGM North Carolina mobile app has garnered popularity among sports bettors for the variety of markets, — with everything from a one game parlay to odds boost tokens — the generous welcome bonus and the availability of the BetMGM NC app.

It’s likely that users will be able to download the BetMGM North Carolina app the same way they do in any other state. Go to the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store, search for the BetMGM NC Sportsbook and hit download.

From there, new users will be asked to set up an online betting account and verify some personal details that are standard at most online sportsbooks.

Now, you’re golden. Whether you prefer same game parlays, the moneyline on an NFL game or any other betting markets, BetMGM NC has you covered.

What do users like about the BetMGM North Carolina app?

As noted above, the BetMGM North Carolina mobile app is not available yet in North Carolina, but we’ve compiled an overview of the features and facets of the current app that users enjoy.

This will give new players a sense of what to expect when the sportsbook comes to the Tar Heel state.

Users were generally impressed with the live betting, the variety of betting markets, the dependable users interface and the generous promotions as well as the odds boosts.

Solid live betting Wide variety of betting markets Intuitive user interface Generous promotions Competitive odds boosts

What do users dislike about the BetMGM North Carolina app?

Overall, most users reported positive experiences with the mobile app. That being said, there were some issues that were consistently brought up by users on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store concerning geolocation issues.

Typically, according to updated reviews, users were able to remedy this issue by deleting the app and redownloading when they were in a new location.

A few users reported frustration with the withdrawal speed, which is typically prompt but can take up to five days. These problems did not persist with every user and appeared to be limited to specific situations in which the promos were outdated.

Regardless, the issues with withdrawals were limited to a few customers and did not continue for long.

Glitchy at times Issues with locations services, geolocation Withdrawal speed

The popularity of BetMGM North Carolina

BetMGM North Carolina has incredible name recognition among even casual bettors. There are MGM Resorts across the world and all kinds of international players flock to Las Vegas and other locations to take advantage of the BetMGM NC Sportsbook, and by extension the BetMGM North Carolina bonus.

It is intensely popular in large part due to the recognition and trust. Players generally feel more comfortable claiming a welcome bonus from a company they’ve heard of than one they haven’t.

It’s likely that the book’s popularity will garner it a large user base in North Carolina when it eventually launches. The BetMGM NC Sportsbook is popular in all of the biggest markets in the country and with the online sports betting legal options expanding in recent years, BetMGM NC is poised to take advantage.

BetMGM North Carolina bet types

Take a look at some of the different bet types that will be available on the BetMGM NC mobile app when it comes to North Carolina.

Moneylines

Moneyline wagers are one of the easiest bets, and the most common. They’re available on all the major professional sports leagues, but are very common with football and basketball. It’s a wager on who will win.

Typically, sportsbooks will display moneyline odds in a small parenthetical next to each team. For example, the Eagles (-250) are taking on the Buccaneers (+205).

In this instance, the Eagles are favored and a user would need to wager $250 to win $100. Conversely, the Buccaneers are the home underdog and as such could pay off big, if they win. If a wagered $100 on the Bucs and Tampa Bay won, they’d earn $205.

Parlays

Parlays have become increasingly common with the advent of newer sports betting apps. A parlay describes multiple events, usually referred to as legs in this context, packaged into one wager.

Several sportsbooks offer same game parlays which uses multiple legs from one match. However, there are also mutli game parlays.

For example, if you wanted to place a same game parlay on the Eagles taking on the Buccaneers you may pair Jalen Hurts throwing for one touchdown with Dallas Goedert catching at least one TD and the Eagles’ defense holding Tampa Bay to less than 12 points.

To win this wager, all three of those events must happen. Parlays are obviously more risky, but the payouts can be substantial. You can parlay multiple events from one game, multiple games from one week, or even multiple outcomes for one specific league.

Spreads

Spread bets are very common among professional sports bettors, specifically in football as the scores are easier to determine than basketball or even baseball. A spread wager is a bet on the point differential between the winning and losing team.

For example, if you see the 49ers taking on the Seahawks with San Francisco as the favorite and the spread at -6, that indicates that sportsbooks expect the Niners to win by at least six.

“Beating the spread,” also called betting against the spread, indicates that the underdog lost by less than the expected amount.

Totals

A totals wager, common with basketball and football bettors, is a wager on the complete amount of points scored in a particular match.

These are common with basketball and football because it’s often easier to determine the final score.

A totals wager is displayed as an over/under bet, over indicates that the point total will go above the expected amount while under indicates that the point total will be below the expected amount.

For example, if the Niners and Seahawks total is at 45 that indicates that sportsbooks expect that both teams’ final score will combine to equal 45. A bet on the under is a wager that the final score will be beneath 45, while a bet on the over is a wager that the final score will be above 45.

Futures

Futures wagers have become increasingly common among casual sports fans as they’re relatively low stakes but can pay out big.

A futures wager is a bet on any event occurring in the future. It can be a singular event like a specified team winning one game, or it can be something more precise like your favorite squad going to the divisional championship.

Additionally, some books offer futures on specific players, usually an MVP race or award.

For example, the futures bet on Steph Curry winning the scoring title may be -600 ahead of specific season. Those odds can change slightly based on the success of a certain player during the season.

Often futures wagers can pay out substantially, if you put a few hundred down on your favorite squad at the start of the season, it may payout big if they win.

Props

Props are another bet that’s become increasingly popular lately. A prop bet is a wager on a specific player’s stats or a specific event during a game.

For example, rather than a wager on who would win in the game between the Browns and the Steelers, a new player could wager on how many sacks Myles Garrett will have in that game.

BetMGM North Carolina Existing Promos

While new customers are always coveted, a dependable sportsbook would be nothing without returning customers. As such, a solid book has promotional options for existing customers, as it does for new ones.

We’ve outlined the best promotions for existing users in the list below.

Bonus Bets

Bonus bets are the general currency of sportsbooks. Instead of distributing cash with their promotions, books will give new users bonus bets.

Said bonus bets can be used for any additional wager on the platform but cannot be withdrawn or cashed out without being wagered first. Similarly, bonus bets are only valid for one wager a piece and thus will not be returned even in the event of a successful initial wager.

Existing customers can earn bonus bets through a variety of different options but any promotion they claim will be paid out in bonus bets.

Same Game Parlays

As opposed to a traditional wager or even a multi-game parlay, same game parlays are all housed within the same matchup. For example, with a regular parlay you could pair a Warriors win with the 49ers on the moneyline and a total under 45 in the Raiders game.

If all of those bets come through, you’ll win the parlay. As it sounds, a same game parlay is all housed within one game. So players would wager on the Warriors to win on the moneyline, Steph Curry to make more than four threes and Gary Payton II to secure at least one steal.

Same Game Parlays can up the intensity for any average game.

Insurance Tokens

Some of the promotions for existing users on BetMGM NC include the term insurance tokens. For example, one of the MLB promotions will dole out an insurance token to existing users who claim this offer.

From there, players can deploy that token on any MLB game. All they need to do is add a baseball game to their betslip and activate the token.

If that wager on the betslip loses, the user will get a credit back, in bonus bets, from the token.

Refer A Friend

The Refer a Friend promotion is another common facet of sportsbooks in America. It’s one of the easiest to claim as it doesn’t require existing users to place an initial wager.

All players need to do to claim this offer is generate their exclusive link and send it to their friend. Once that friend clicks the link and signs up for a BetMGM North Carolina account, the original referring friend will get $50 in bonus bets.

BetMGM North Carolina UX Design

While it’s not clear exactly what BetMGM North Carolina will look like, we can extrapolate what the mobile app will look based on the design in other states.

The overall UX is solid and intuitive with users easily able to navigate from their desired leagues, to their betslip and onto their favorite promotions.

There’s a sliding horizontal bar at the top with the most popular leagues including the NBA, the NFL, the MLB and several others.

Underneath that, bettors will see all the available promotions for new and existing users.

The left side will feature another list of all of the available leagues on the platform. Once players have selected their chosen game they can click on the wager they want and it will be added to their betslip.

Rewards at BetMGM North Carolina

We’ve compiled a list of the different tiered rewards at BetMGM North Carolina Sportsbook.

The rewards program is broken down into five different tiers based on the number of credits. Players are automatically enrolled in the program when they sign up for a BetMGM NC account.

Bettors will earn credits while online betting and credits will be automatically distributed to the user’s account. As noted below, each specific tier corresponds to a certain level on the rewards program, the higher the level the more perks a customers can earn.

Sapphire

0-19,999 Credits

Users will get $5 in birthday credits every year and $5 in anniversary credits on the day they signed up annually.

Pearl

20,000+ Credits

Players at this tier $10 on both their birthday and the anniversary of their sign up. Additionally, players will earn 10 percent Rewards Points Bonus when they play.

Gold

75,000+ Credits

With this tier, players will get $25 in bonus bets on both their birthday and the anniversary of their sign up. They’ll also get 20 percent back with the Rewards Points Bonus and access to the premium customer support.

Platinum

200,000+ Credits

At this level, players will get $100 in bonus bets on both their sign up anniversary and their birthday. They will also get 30 percent back on Rewards Points Bonus, access to the premium customer support and expedited window service at MGM Resorts or any affiliated sportsbook.

Noir

Invitation only

This is the top tier and gives players access to every benefit available with the rewards program. Players will get $200 in bonus bets on both the sign up anniversary and their birthday, 40 percent back on the Rewards Points Bonus, premium customer supports, expedited window service and access to the dedicated VIP host.

How does the BetMGM North Carolina welcome offer compare to other sportsbooks?

It’s not clear exactly what the BetMGM North Carolina welcome bonus will be at this point.

However, we can make an educated guess about what the offer will be based on the current BetMGM North Carolina promotion available elsewhere: either a 20 percent deposit match with a cap of $1,500 or a $200 bet and get with a $10 cash wager on any market.

We’ll go into more detail below about the what the expected promotions are from other books. None of these offers are set in stone, but we can take an educated guess on what they’ll be based on the existing offers in other states.

FanDuel NC

Currently, FanDuel has a bet $5, get $200 promotion available for bettors in any legal online sports betting state in which they operate.

By comparison this is a decent option as both this offer and the BetMGM NC offer give new users $200 in bonus bets. However, the FanDuel offer only requires players to place an initial cash wager of $5.

bet365 NC

The bet365 offer is the most similar to the BetMGM NC promotion as the international betting giant has both a bet insurance offer and a bet and get available for new users.

Players in the relevant legal sports betting states can either claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net offer or a bet $5 or more get $150 in bonus bets.

Fanatics NC

Fanatics is a bit different from the other books for a couple reasons. First and foremost, Fanatics is relatively new to the sports betting scene.

Additionally, the Fanatics offer, which is structured closest to a bet insurance promotion, will give new users some bonus bets each day rather than one lump sum.

Essentially, it’s a $1,000 first bet insurance offer but instead of getting the complete total, qualified players will get $100 in bonus bets each day, for the first 10 days that they register their account.

What are the BetMGM North Carolina banking options?

Since online sportsbooks are not yet available in North Carolina, it’s not clear exactly what deposit or withdrawal options BetMGM NC will have available.

However, we’ve used the existing deposit and withdrawal methods to make an educated guess on what deposit methods and withdrawal methods will be available in North Carolina when sports betting goes live in early 2024.

Deposit methods

BetMGM NC Sportsbook, or the mobile app, will accept a variety of different deposit methods.

Prepaid cards Debit and credit cards E-wallets Bank transfers

Withdrawal methods

Processing withdrawals at the online sportsbook can take up to five days but the sportsbook accepts a variety of different methods.

VIP preferred e-check PayPal Online banking/electronic transfer Play+

North Carolina sports teams to bet on at BetMGM NC

North Carolina is a hub for both college and professional sports. It will undoubtedly be a massive sports betting market when it eventually goes live.

We’ve compiled a list of the most impressive professional and collegiate sports teams below.

Popular North Carolina Professional Teams

Sports fans in North Carolina have a lot to choose from.

The list below focuses on the professional teams that NC online sports betting will have available.

Keen readers will notice that the Atlanta Braves are included in that list. While North Carolina doesn’t have a professional baseball team in state, the Braves serve as the team for bettors beyond just the Georgia state line.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have always drawn a huge crowd. They’re the only NFL team in the Carolinas and as such they have fans in both states.

The Panthers enjoyed some serious success throughout the 2000s, getting to Super Bowl XXXVIII before eventually losing to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Similarly, the Panthers made it to Super Bowl 50 before losing to Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

In recent years, the Panthers haven’t made as big of a splash but the rookie Bryce Young has the potential to bring the prowess back to the Panthers and Carolina.

Charlotte FC

Soccer, though not always a huge draw in the United States, is popular in the Carolinas.

Charlotte FC is a professional men’s soccer team that plays in, as you might have guessed, Charlotte, North Carolina.

It is a relatively new team to the MLS’s Eastern Conference, established in 2019 and have yet to make noise in the playoffs.

David Alan Tepper, hedge fund manager, is the owner of both the Panthers and Charlotte FC.

North Carolina Courage

The North Carolina Courage are a professional women’s soccer team based in Cary, North Carolina. The Courage were established in 2017 after Stephen Malik acquired a team from Western New York.

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka is also a part owner of the team.

In 2018, the Courage have experienced near immediate success as they became the first team to win the Shield — the award for the best record during the regular season — and the championship in one season.

Currently, they rank third in the league and have made it to the Final Series Playoffs.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are a professional NBA team based out of Charlotte.

The history of the Hornets is a bit intriguing, it was initially established in 1988 as part of an NBA expansion, and in the early years featured stars like Larry Johnson and Del Curry.

In 2002, owner George Shinn moved the team to New Orleans where they eventually changed their name to the Pelicans.

Subsequently, the NBA would return to Charlotte during the 2005-2006 season with the Charlotte Bobcats. The Bobcats never enjoyed a ton of success and eventually rebranded themselves as the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2014-2015 season.

For years, this team was under the majority control of Michael Jordan, and Jordan was able to garner some stars.

They’ve never won a championship and have not endured a ton of success in the playoffs but that could change in the near future with superstar LaMelo Ball.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes, often called the Canes, are a professional ice hockey team based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

They were originally the Hartford Whalers but eventually moved down south and rebranded as the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997.

They’ve won two conference championships, during the 01-02 season and the 05-06 season, and have won one Stanley Cup, during the 2005-2006 season.

The Canes are owned by financial services and real estate mogul Thomas Dundon.

Atlanta Braves

As noted above, the Braves are not located within the Carolinas but they still have a decent following in North Carolina.

The Tar Heel state doesn’t have a professional baseball team of its own and considering that Atlanta and the Braves are so close, they attract some attention.

The Braves were officially established in 1966 but the franchise dates back to the late 1800s under different names.

They’ve won four titles in total and two in the modern era, in 1995 and 2021. They have 18 NL East Division titles. They are owned by a public holding group and Derek Schiller is the president of the team.

Popular North Carolina College Sports Programs

College sports have a long history in the Carolinas. Collegiate basketball teams like Duke and UNC are a huge draw for fans, not only across the state but across the country as well.

We’ve compiled a short list of the biggest college teams in North Carolina for sports bettors.

UNC Chapel Hill

UNC is one of the most storied franchises in basketball history, not just college sports.

With greats like James Posey, Michael Jordan and Vince Carter all playing in the Carolina blues, you can understand why this team garners so much respect across the country.

And that’s just for basketball. UNC also has a solid football squad and several other collegiate sports.

The basketball team has always been the main appeal as it is well-known nationally and internationally. The UNC Men’s basketball team has six total National Championship victories across more than five decades.

UNC’s other teams haven’t enjoyed as much success but still have big appeal. The Tar Heel success in basketball is only bested by their in-state rival, the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils

Speaking of those Blue Devils, Duke basketball is another huge draw for people across the country and even internationally.

They’ve had some incredible greats play on their Men’s basketball team like Kyrie Irving, Grant Hill, Tyus Jones and dozens of others. They still pull some of the best recruits in the country.

As is the case with the Tar Heels, the other teams at Duke have not enjoyed as much success.

That being said, the Duke Blue Devils Men’s basketball team have won five National Championships, most recently in 2015.

Duke’s student section is referred to as the Cameron Crazies, named after the former stadium that the Blue Devils played in during the mid 1980s.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest is a private university based out of Winston-Salem.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are another popular North Carolina squad.

Wake Forest has enjoyed more success in football lately but the basketball team has still made a splash in March Madness in the modern era.

Chris Paul, a former Demon Deacon, was able to bring Wake Forest to the Sweet Sixteen in his freshman year.

The Demon Deacons have never won a National Championship.

NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina State is a public college in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Wolfpack have had some more success with football in recent years but the highlight for the Wolfpack was their 1983 National Championship upset.

They bested the Houston Cougars, a team that at the time was the one of the most formidable in college basketball, on a miraculous last-second alley oop.

Jimmy Valvano, the head coach of the Pack at the time, was later immortalized with the Jimmy V Foundation, a non profit dedicated to cancer research, after he passed.

How can I reach the BetMGM North Carolina customer support?

We’ve outlined the different BetMGM NC Customer service options in the sub sections below.

Initially, users will be asked to choose from several multiple choice options about the nature of their issue. Once they selected that, they’ll be directed to a second multiple choice list with more specific questions regarding the original topic they selected.

If the topic is not on that list or is more specific, they will be directed to a live chat option.

Live chat box

The live chat option is available 24/7 for users with any array of concerns. Typically, users will be directed to a pre-written answer with some general trouble shooting steps.

However, if those answers do not sufficiently remedy the issue, players can request more help and will be directed to the 24/7 live chat option.

Once they click the live chat option, they’ll be directed to a chat window and prompted to discuss their issue.

Email address

If players have a more specific concern they can also email the customer support at support.nv@betmgm.com.

When emailing, they should include as much detail as possible like the date, time and amount wagered.

What are the terms & conditions of BetMGM North Carolina?

It’s not clear exactly what the terms and conditions of BetMGM’s North Carolina promotion will be yet.

However, we can extrapolate what the potential terms and conditions will be in North Carolina based on the T&C’s in other states.

It’s likely that any initial promotions will be restricted to new customers who are at least 21 years old and present in a legal online betting state.

Additionally, many promotions are restricted to new customers who have not claimed promotions in other states.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code Conclusions

Overall, BetMGM NC is an excellent option for bettors around the country and, once online sports betting officially lands in North Carolina, it will be a great option for bettors in the Tar Heel state.

They array of promotions, wide accessibility and varied markets make it a solid bet for even casual sports betting fans. It has markets on virtually every major professional sport.

Additionally, the user interface on is top notch. The layout and design is straightforward and navigating from bet slip to markets and back is easy.

BetMGM North Carolina is a great option for bettors around the country and once online sports betting lands in NC, BetMGM Sportsbook North Carolina will be a great option as well.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code FAQ

We’ve outlined the most commonly asked questions about BetMGM North Carolina in the ensuing paragraphs.

Take a look below for some more clarification on the nature of the sportsbook.

Is BetMGM legal in North Carolina?

BetMGM NC is not entirely legal in North Carolina at this point; no online sports betting is allowed in the Tar Heel state until at least early 2024.

That being said, when online sports betting does go live in NC, it’s likely that BetMGM North Carolina will be one of the first.

Can you bet online in North Carolina?

Players in North Carolina will be able to bet online in early 2024. Based on the legislation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in June 2023, North Carolina will be open to eight retail sportsbook and up to 12 online sportsbooks.

What states allow the sportsbook?

Currently, the online sportsbook is available in 17 states though some of the promotions from it are not available in all of those jurisdictions.

At this point users in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

What is the bonus code for BetMGM NC ?

While there is not a current BetMGM north carolina bonus code, we can make an educated guess about what they will be based on the existing promotions.

Currently, the massive online sportsbook offers two different promotions with two different bonus codes for users across the country: one is a bet and get while the other is a first bet insurance offer.

Players in all the legal states can access either a $200 bet and get offer or a first bet insurance promotion with a $1,500 cap.

New users can unlock the former promotion with the bonus code INQUIRERGET, a small minimum deposit and an initial cash wager.

For bettors interested in the first bet insurance promotion, they can access that offer using the bonus code PHILLY1500. New bettors will get their complete stake back in bonus bets — up to $1,500 — if their initial wager loses.

Is BetMGM NC sportsbook legit?

Absolutely, BetMGM NC is one of the most trusted sports betting options in the country with players in more than a dozen states.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.