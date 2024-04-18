BetMGM North Carolina bonus codes: Select 20% deposit match or $1.5K first bet offer Thursday

If you’re in the Tar Heel State and haven’t yet registered for a BetMGM account, you came to the right place. BetMGM gives you two BetMGM North Carolina bonus codes to consider signing up for, with each unlocking its own respective bonus.

Bonus code PINEWS1600 can be used to earn 20% of your first deposit being matched in sports bonus. This match extends up to $8,000 in cash (Or $1,600 in sports bonus). Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS insures your first bet up to $1,500, issuing you bonus bets equal to what your first wager was if you end up losing.

These two promos are available for users outside of North Carolina as well. While you can click one of the links above to start registering, it’s the respective bonus code attached to each offer that punches your ticket to redeeming the bonus of your choice.

Specifics on the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code

I’ll open this up by discussing BetMGM’s 20% deposit match. This BetMGM North Carolina bonus code isn’t one that all new players may find friendly. The friendly part is getting 20% of whatever you deposit matched in sports bonus. For example, depositing $1,000 gets you $200 in sports bonus.

The part that might get tricky is the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM will make you meet within 30 days. If you got $200 in sports bonus, this means $2,000 of your own money is what you’ll have to bet through over the next month. Any winnings earned from using your sports bonus and remaining deposit matched funds expire if this isn’t met.

If this isn’t the right bonus for you, the other BetMGM bonus code for a $1,500 first bet insurance will be better for you. This bonus doesn’t come with a wagering requirement and simply serves as a form of bet insurance to be paid back the amount you lost on your first wager in bonus bets.

Here’s how bonus bets get paid out with this promotion. If your first wager is less than $50, one bonus bet is awarded back in the amount you lose. If your first bet is $50 or more, five bonus bets each equaling 20% of your stake are awarded out. BetMGM gives you a seven day window to use bonus bets before they expire.

Thursday’s sports betting schedule is highlighted by MLB and the end of the NHL season

After you register for an account in North Carolina or any other state, you’ll have access to BetMGM’s wide selection of betting markets. You can wager on Friday’s NBA Play-In Tournament if you’re a basketball fan, but Thursday’s slate is headlined by the NHL finishing the 2023-24 regular season and MLB action accompanying them.

Although Thursday’s NHL games don’t hold stake in terms of playoff berths being on the line, there are still a couple of notable games featuring teams locked into the postseason that should be entertaining in the Canucks vs Jets and Oilers vs Avalanche. In the other four games, there’s at least one team whose regular season will come to an end.

If you’re a MLB fan, you’ll find an uncharacteristically light slate Thursday of just five games. Despite the quantity of games being lesser than usual, three games stand out as fascinating when looking at where these teams reside in the standings. Those games are the Angels vs Rays, Guardians vs Red Sox, and Rangers vs Tigers.

