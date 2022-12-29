BetMGM are preparing for this week’s Ohio sports betting launch by allowing users to sign-up right now and claim a $200 welcome bonus thanks to code PIOHIO.

PIOHIO is the bonus code you need to enter when claiming your welcome bonus with BetMGM, one that Ohio bettors can sign-up for now ahead of Sunday’s launch.

You’ll be able to claim $200 in site credits after sports betting goes live in OH on January 1st 2023, with you not even needing to make a deposit to get involved.

Just go to their sports betting site vie the offer above and create an account, with you then being able to claim 4 x $50 site credit tokens come Sunday.

New Year’s Sporting Schedule with BetMGM Sportsbook

Ohio bettors certainly won’t be short of options when it comes to using their site credits with BetMGM given there’s a huge range of sporting action to wager on this new year.

New Year’s day throws up a strong slate from both the NFL and NBA, with there being 14 football games and four games of basketball.

All of the major teams are in NFL action on Sunday, with the biggest games seeing the Dolphins take on the Patriots, the Packers face off against the Vikings and the Seahawks going head-to-head with the Jets.

The NBA may only have four games, however all of the Suns, Celtics, Nuggets and Bucks are in action, with the biggest games having Boston take on Denver and Phoenix face off against the Knicks.

What is your BetMGM Ohio Pre-Regristration Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code PIOHIO BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $200 in Site Credits Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. OH Only

How to Use your BetMGM Ohio Pre-Reg Bonus Code

Click the offer code to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook Click on Ohio when asked which state you’re in Click on the “sign-up” button to begin creating your account. Enter and verify your personal information Insert promo code PIOHIO into the promo code box when prompted Read your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions and complete the creation of your account No initial deposit is required to be enrolled in this promotion When Ohio sports betting launches on Jan. 1 2023, you’ll be given $200 in site credits Your $200 in site credits will be divided into four separate $50 site credits Your site credits will expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

