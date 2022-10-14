Online sports betting is going live in Ohio on January 1st, 2023, with a number of sportsbooks already announced to go live on this date.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Disclaimer: Sports betting is not yet live in Ohio, with online wagering launching in the state come January 1st, with these the sportsbooks that are already confirmed to be launching in OH when the time comes.

Latest Ohio Sports Betting News

Legal sports betting took a step closer to becoming a reality in Ohio this month, as the OCCC confirmed that the first five sports betting licenses have been issued to various sports betting sites.

The likes of bet365, Caesars and PointsBet are just some of the sportsbooks that have been handed licenses, with these certain to launch in OH come January 1st.

10 proprietor applications were submitted for the deadline of October 5th, with it remaining to be seen as to whether the remaining five will be successful.

Missing out on this deadline would’ve meant that these sportsbooks will have missed out on a January 1st launch.

More on Ohio Sports Betting

Sports Betting in Ohio

Both retail and online sports betting will be launching in Ohio on January 1st, 2023, with those involved now doing all they can to ensure those in OH have the best betting experience when the time comes.

This comes about after HB 29 passed both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in December 2021 and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Dec. 22.

As many as five different sportsbooks have already been handed sports betting licenses by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), with these being: Superbook, BetFred, PointsBet, Caesars and bet365.

These sports betting sites will be some of the first to launch in the Buckeye state come the new year, with a number of other sports betting licenses set to be given out in due time.

Ohio Sports Betting FAQs

Online Betting No (Coming January 1st, 2023) Mobile Betting No (Coming January 1st, 2023) Retail Betting No (Coming January 1st, 2023) Minimum Age 21+

Is sports betting legal in Ohio?

Not yet. Sports betting will become legal, and go live, on January 1st 2023, following the signing of HB29 into law in December 2021.

All of online, mobile and retail sports betting is set to go live on this date, with five sportsbooks already being given sports betting licenses by the OCCC in preparation for January’s launch.

More licenses will certainly be given out in due course, with there set to be as many as 25 online sportsbooks available for those in OH come the new year.

Who governs sports betting in Ohio?

The Ohio Casino Control Commission are in charge of governing sports betting in the Buckeye state, with the OCCC the ones in charge of handing out sports betting licenses currently.

Five have already been given out to various major sportsbooks, with more to be issued in the near future as we slowly but surely approach the launch date of January 1st.

Where can I bet on sports in Ohio?

You can currently not bet on sports anywhere in Ohio given the fact that sports betting doesn’t become legal and active until January 1st.

However, you won’t be short of options when it comes to betting on sports in the Buckeye state once the time comes, with a number of choices set to be available come the new year.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Ohio?

In order to wager on sports in Ohio, you must be at least 21 years old, with you also needing to be within OH official state lines in order to withdraw any winnings.

What sports can I bet on in Ohio?

You’ll be able to bet on a whole range of different sports in Ohio once sports betting goes live, with the sports you’re able to wager on depending on the sportsbook you’re using.

The likes of baseball, basketball and football will be available via all major sportsbooks, with smaller sports such as handball, snooker and darts being available depending on the sports betting site you’re using.

Top Ohio Sports Betting Sites

1. Caesars

Caesars are one of the most well-known betting brands around given the popularity of their casino brand, with their sportsbook doing their reputation justice with its strength and stature.

They offer a range of markets across a variety of sports, with their selection of odds boosts and live betting markets some of the best around.

Their welcome offer is also very strong, with all of these attributes coming together to make Caesars one of the best sports betting sites around.

2. FanDuel

FanDuel’s sportsbook is one of the best and most well-known across the country with those in OH soon able to try out their sports betting site and see why it’s one of the best around.

Their same-game parlay feature and range of boosts allow you to get creative with your bets and claim improved odds on certain markets respectively, with their range of futures markets also excellent.

A strong sign-up offer is available, with you able to claim these bonus funds on the day FanDuel go live in Ohio and wager them on any market you please.

3. Superbook

Superbook are fairly new on the online sports betting scene, however don’t let this take away from the fact that their online sportsbook is still very strong and a great option for OH bettors to go with.

They offer a very generous welcome bonus for new users to take advantage of, with Superbook also offering markets on a number of different sports, ranging from MMA, Rugby and Soccer to Baseball, Basketball and Football.

Their mobile sportsbook also proves to be top notch, with all of these factors making Superbook a top options when it comes to betting on sports in the Buckeye state.

4. BetFred

BetFred’s sportsbook started out in Europe and has only recently moved across the Atlantic to the US, with those in OH soon able to try out their sports betting site and see why it’s one of the best around.

Their ‘BetFred’ boosts allow all users to get improved odds on a range of markets, with their range of promos for new and current users extremely impressive.

A strong sign-up offer is available, with you able to use the bonus funds from this offer to wager on the range of markets they have available.

Ohio Retail Sportsbooks

There are currently no retail sportsbooks active in OH given retail sports betting is not yet live and will be launching on January 1st 2023.

Given the fact that retail sports betting will soon be legal, you can almost guarantee that a number of retail sportsbooks will be launching in 2023 once sports betting in Ohio gets up-and-running.

There are currently four retail casinos live in Ohio, thus we should expect to see these retail casinos link up with sportsbooks to offer retail sports betting when the opportunity presents itself.

Ohio Sports Betting History

Sports betting in Ohio has been legal for years, however this is set to change come January 1st 2023, as sports betting becomes legal and active in OH for the very first time.

This all started back in 2019 when the first sports betting bill was introduced, with it taking up to nine hearings before this bill was passed by the House

However, they then suffered a setback as new legislator Sen. Kirk Schuring took up the cause of passing an OH sports betting bill, with this pushing the process back to the start.

Eventually, HB29 was put together by Schuring, and after several months of debate, HB 29 passed through the House and Senate with several amendments in place to allow sports betting.

The Bill was then signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, with January 1st 2023 listed as the official launch date of sports betting in the Buckeye state.

Ohio Sports Teams to Bet On

Given Ohio is home to the likes of Cincinnati and Cleveland, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that they have a number of major sports teams for you to bet on.

We’re here to go through the biggest teams and inform you of the types of bet you can place on them going forward.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs have won just one NBA title in their history, with this coming back in 2016 as they came back from 3-1 down to beat a 73-9 Warriors team in what was arguably the best comeback in sports history.

They currently have a very strong roster containing the likes of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, with some favoring them to secure a top-six finish in the East this year.

You’re able to bet on all of their regular season games, whether you think they’ll make the playoffs, win the Eastern Conference or win the NBA Championship.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have won five World Series titles in their history, an impressive return when you consider they’ve made the postseason just 16 times in their history.

You’re able to bet on the Reds’ regular season games, the amount of wins you think they’ll achieve, whether you think they’ll win their division, make the playoffs or win the World Series.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians have two World Series wins to their name in history, with Cleveland having made the WS another four times in total, making the postseason in five of their last seven years as well.

You’re able to bet on the Guardians’ regular and postseason outings, whether you think they’ll win the World Series as well as whether you think they’ll make the playoffs.

Columbus Crew

The Crew have won the MLS Cup twice in their history, with their most recent coming back in 2020, with Columbus also having one US Open Cup win to their name as well.

All of their MLS regular and postseason games are available to be wagered on, with you also able to bet on them to win the MLS Cup and make the playoffs.

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati have only been around since 2016, and given this, are yet to taste success in the US Soccer scene, with their best attempts seeing them finish in the playoffs in the 2022 campaign.

You’re able to wager on all of their regular and postseason games, whether you think they’ll make the MLS Cup final and whether they’ll win the actual trophy come the end of the campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have made the Super Bowl three times in their history, with the most recent coming in 2022, however despite this, they’re yet to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy.

You’re able to bet on all of the Bengals’ regular season games this year, whether you think they’ll win their division or the Super Bowl, as well as if they’re to make the playoffs or not.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have four Super Bowl wins to their name in history, however things haven’t been the best for Cleveland recently, as they’ve made the postseason just three times since 1990.

All of the Browns’ regular season games can be wagered on, as well as Cleveland to make the playoffs, win their division, conference and the Super Bowl.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have only been around for a matter of decades at this point, being founded in 2000, with Columbus’ best efforts to win the Stanley Cup seeing them reach the Second Round in the 2018/19 campaign.

You’re able to bet on the Blue Jackets’ regular season games, Columbus to win their conference, make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup with all top sports betting sites.

